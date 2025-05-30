Mercedes Vision V is an ultra-luxury van for the well-heeled

The next-generation V-Class will have a flagship chauffeur-driven VLS model that redefines luxurious people carriers, says Mercedes-Benz.
The opulent four-seat grand limousine is essentially an S-Class van and is due to be launched in 2026.
An electrically powered concept version called the Vision V has started a global tour after its world premiere at last month’s Auto Shanghai show in China, with its first stopover in Dubai this week.
Regular versions of the next V-Class will carry a VLE badge and carry up to eight people, acting as leisure vehicles for families or exclusive VIP shuttles. But the four-seater VLS will take it to the next level with top-shelf exclusivity and an unprecedented immersive, digital experience for one percenters.
The Vision V concept car has a luxurious “private lounge” rear cabin decked out like the first class section of an aircraft. The two-seater rear lounge has a huge 65” cinema screen that can be extended and retracted from the floor, operated via a touchpad in the centre console.
The ultra-sized cinema screen with 4K resolution combines with a 42-speaker surround-sound system with Dolby Atmos along with seven projectors in the headliner and floor to transform the interior into a unique immersive space. Passengers can choose seven different worlds of experience: Entertainment; Relax; Gaming; Work; Shopping; Discovery; and Karaoke.
An intelligent, switchable glass wall separates the private lounge from the driver’s area. The glass can be changed from transparent to opaque, either completely or in sections.
“The Vision V is a luxurious and elegant chauffeur-driven limousine that allows one to pamper themselves in a whole new world of comfort,” says a Mercedes Vans spokesperson. “Analogue craftsmanship merges with an immersive user experience to create a holistic experience with a cocooning effect.”
Aided by illuminated and retractable running boards, passengers enter the luxurious rear sanctum through a large side door that automatically slides open.
The rear seating area is exceptionally spacious, with décor that blends elegance with technology. Traditionally crafted materials blend with hyper-modern, tech-savvy design elements.
Crystal white Nappa leather and shimmering white silk contrast with large decorative elements made of open-pore burr wood. Display cabinets are set into the dark wood trim along the side walls and ambient lighting creates an individualised and cosy living-room atmosphere.
The centre console between the two individual seats is a display cabinet. It has a touchpad for operating the infotainment system as well as a fold-out table imprinted with a high-quality chessboard.
The futuristically designed seats can recline into beds, and a fragrance dispenser is housed in an elegant, polished aluminium bottle behind the centre console.
The Vision V’s design features an illuminated Mercedes star on the bonnet and chrome radiator grille with illuminated glass louvres. The headlights have the three-pointed Mercedes star. When the passengers approach the Vision V, they are greeted by a dynamic and artistic light show in all the louvres.
The 24” wheels feature illuminated louvres and the large rear window is framed by a light band that serves as a tail light and brake light. It is not known which of these dazzling exterior features will make it into the production model.
Mercedes hasn’t provided details on powertrains and specifications, but petrol and electric options are expected to be carried over to the next generation.
