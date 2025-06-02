McLaren Automotive is celebrating the 30th anniversary of its victory at the 24 Hours of Le Mans with a limited-edition 750S.
With production capped at 50 units globally, the exclusive new 750S Le Mans pays tribute to the McLaren F1 GTR that won Le Mans on debut in 1995. That year the No 59 car driven by JJ Lehto, Yannick Dalmas and Masanori Sekiya took overall honours, with three other F1 GTRs finishing in the top five.
To commemorate the milestone, the special edition 750S is offered in Le Mans Grey as standard, with McLaren Orange as an alternative. It features design elements inspired by the original race car including a roof scoop, five-spoke LM wheels and Le Mans badging.
McLaren 750S Le Mans celebrates 30th anniversary of 1995 race win
Image: Supplied
McLaren Automotive is celebrating the 30th anniversary of its victory at the 24 Hours of Le Mans with a limited-edition 750S.
With production capped at 50 units globally, the exclusive new 750S Le Mans pays tribute to the McLaren F1 GTR that won Le Mans on debut in 1995. That year the No 59 car driven by JJ Lehto, Yannick Dalmas and Masanori Sekiya took overall honours, with three other F1 GTRs finishing in the top five.
To commemorate the milestone, the special edition 750S is offered in Le Mans Grey as standard, with McLaren Orange as an alternative. It features design elements inspired by the original race car including a roof scoop, five-spoke LM wheels and Le Mans badging.
Image: Supplied
A new MSO High Downforce Kit also forms part of the package, incorporating a larger carbon fibre splitter, raised rear wing with integrated endplates and under-wing panels with gloss black louvres. McLaren said the tweaks improve downforce by 10% over the standard 750S, referencing the aerodynamic enhancements made to the original McLaren F1 LM.
The cabin is also bespoke to the Le Mans edition. Buyers can choose between two interior themes: Carbon Black Alcantara with Dove Grey accents or a McLaren Orange alternative. Each car includes Le Mans branding on the headrests, floor mats and a numbered plaque.
Image: Supplied
Further distinguishing features include gold-painted brake calipers, colour-detailed centre caps, titanium exhaust finishers and gloss black exterior detailing. All 50 cars will come with the configuration as standard.
Power is provided by a mid-mounted 4.0l twin-turbocharged V8 engine making 552kW and 800Nm. Sent to the rear wheels via a seven-speed sequential-shift gearbox, you can expect 0-100km/h in 2.8 seconds and a maximum speed of 332km/h.
The announcement comes ahead of the 2025 Le Mans race, where two McLaren GT3 Evo cars — developed from the 750S platform — will compete in the LMGT3 class. The British marque will return to the race’s top-tier Hypercar class in 2027.
READ MORE:
Mercedes Vision V is an ultra-luxury van for the well-heeled
New BMW M2 CS breaks cover with 390kW
RML P39 hypercar prototype makes public debut
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos