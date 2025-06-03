As with the Territory Titanium, the Dark Edition comes with a generous cache of standard features. These include a 12.3" digital instrument cluster, 12.3" touchscreen infotainment system, wireless charging, four USB ports, four selectable drive modes (Eco, Normal, Sport and Mountain), a reverse camera, electric tailgate and dual-zone climate control.
Unique to the Territory Dark Edition is a new 360º camera that provides much improved all-round visibility — a boon in tight parking spaces and when manoeuvring around obstacles.
New Ford Territory 1.8 Dark Edition rolls into Mzansi
Image: Supplied
Ford South Africa on Tuesday lifted the lid on its stylish new Territory 1.8 Dark Edition.
Based on the range-topping 1.8 Titanium derivative and riding on a set of 19" Ebony Black alloy wheels, this newcomer distinguishes itself with a distinctive satin black radiator grille and a high-gloss black finish applied to its skid plate, fog lamp accents and mirror caps.
This same menacing hue also adorns the SUV's roof skin and rails, lower guard trim strip, window trim and “Territory” badge across the centre of the tailgate.
Image: Supplied
From launch, customers are able to specify their Territory Dark Edition in one of four striking exterior colours: Crystal Pearl White, Lustrous Grey, Panther Black or Ruby Red.
Inside the luxurious cabin you'll find the Territory Dark Edition’s charcoal black headliner and pillars are set against black leather perforated seats, door trims and instrument panel inserts with contrasting Cyber Orange stitching. The centre console and dashboard/door finishers have also been modified to suit with a stealthy new carbon fibre-look pattern.
Image: Supplied
As with the Territory Titanium, the Dark Edition comes with a generous cache of standard features. These include a 12.3" digital instrument cluster, 12.3" touchscreen infotainment system, wireless charging, four USB ports, four selectable drive modes (Eco, Normal, Sport and Mountain), a reverse camera, electric tailgate and dual-zone climate control.
Unique to the Territory Dark Edition is a new 360º camera that provides much improved all-round visibility — a boon in tight parking spaces and when manoeuvring around obstacles.
Image: Supplied
Power is provided by a 1.8l four-cylinder turbocharged petrol engine kicking out 138kW and 318Nm. This is sent to the front axle via a seven-speed dual-clutch transmission.
Now available at Ford dealerships, the Territory 1.8 Dark Edition retails for R733,000. This includes a six-year/90,000km Ford Optional Service Plan, four-year/120,000km Ford warranty and a four-year/unlimited distance roadside assistance package.
