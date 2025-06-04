The vehicle is fitted with Hyundai’s SmartSense driver assistance suite which includes features such as driver attention warning, blind-spot monitoring with collision avoidance, forward collision avoidance (including junction assist), lane-follow assist and a rear occupant alert.
The Hyundai Santa Fe Hybrid is available at local dealerships, priced at R1,249,900.
The purchase includes a seven-year/200,000km warranty, a six-year/90,000km service plan, and an eight-year/160,000km warranty on the hybrid battery.
New Hyundai Santa Fe Hybrid arrives in South Africa
Image: Supplied
Hyundai has introduced the new Santa Fe Hybrid to the South African market.
The seven-seater SUV is powered by a 1.6l turbocharged four-cylinder petrol engine paired with a 44kW electric motor, delivering a combined output of 175kW and 367Nm. Power is sent to all four wheels through a six-speed automatic transmission.
Regenerative braking is adjustable via steering-mounted paddles, allowing drivers to modify the braking force based on preference.
Image: Supplied
Hyundai claims an average fuel consumption of 7.5l/100km on the combined cycle, with CO2 emissions rated at 166g/km. The Santa Fe Hybrid has a reported top speed of 190km/h, though no official 0–100km/h time has been provided.
Standard equipment includes 20-inch alloy wheels, a 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster, touchscreen infotainment system, dual wireless charging pads, heated and ventilated front seats, heated rear seats, synthetic leather upholstery, ambient lighting and a heated steering wheel.
A Bose sound system, dual-zone climate control and dual electric sunroof are also included.
Image: Supplied
