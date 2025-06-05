New Models

Honda Civic Type R Ultimate Edition marks end of an era

05 June 2025 - 16:06 By Motoring Staff
The Honda Civic Type R is limited to just 40 units.
Image: Supplied
Image: Supplied

Honda is bidding farewell to the Civic Type R in Europe with an Ultimate Edition: a limited run of just 40 units, available now across the region.

The commemorative model is finished in Championship White and fitted with red decals along the bonnet and flanks — a nod to the car’s signature Type R badging. It also gets a black-painted roof and carbon fibre details, including the rear wing and door sill garnish.

Inside, the cabin carries over the carbon theme with a redesigned centre console panel. Ambient lighting has been added in key areas — such as the footwells, cup holders and under the front seats — while a Type R logo is projected onto the ground when the doors are opened.

Each car comes with a matching gift pack, which includes a numbered emblem (1 to 40), a carbon-fibre key ring, custom floor mats and a car cover.

Honda said the Ultimate Edition will be sold alongside remaining standard models, with European Civic Type R sales officially ending in 2026.

