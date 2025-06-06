Inside, the cabin sees some subtle updates. There’s a new two-spoke steering wheel and a sleeker dash design that incorporates hidden air vents for a cleaner finish. There’s new seat upholstery – artificial leather and suede depending on the model deriviative – many storage compartments for stashing personal goods and a panoramic sunroof.
Technology has also taken a solid step forward. The driver is greeted by dual 12.3-inch curved displays – one handling infotainment, the other acting as a digital instrument cluster – alongside a new 10-inch head-up display. Wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto are included, and over-the-air updates via Kia Connect add convenience when it comes to checking lock status, planning routes or accessing vehicle features remotely.
Other notable features include a built-in Wi-Fi hotspot, Kia In-Car Payment, a 360º camera, wireless charging and a Harman Kardon sound system. For added convenience, Digital Key 2.0 lets you access the car using your smartphone – no physical key required.
Kia refreshes Sportage with sharper styling, upgraded tech
Image: Supplied
Kia has given its popular fifth-generation Sportage a mid-life update, refining the formula that’s helped make it a firm favourite in the compact crossover segment.
Visually, the facelift brings the Sportage in line with Kia’s newer design language, dubbed "Opposites United".
Up front, there’s a more sculpted bumper, a bolder take on the signature "Tiger Nose" grille and eye-catching LED Star Map lighting that lends the car a more distinctive look, specially at night. New alloy wheel designs — ranging from 17 to 19 inches — add a bit more road presence, while a revised rear bumper rounds out the exterior tweaks.
Image: Supplied
Inside, the cabin sees some subtle updates. There’s a new two-spoke steering wheel and a sleeker dash design that incorporates hidden air vents for a cleaner finish. There’s new seat upholstery – artificial leather and suede depending on the model deriviative – many storage compartments for stashing personal goods and a panoramic sunroof.
Technology has also taken a solid step forward. The driver is greeted by dual 12.3-inch curved displays – one handling infotainment, the other acting as a digital instrument cluster – alongside a new 10-inch head-up display. Wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto are included, and over-the-air updates via Kia Connect add convenience when it comes to checking lock status, planning routes or accessing vehicle features remotely.
Other notable features include a built-in Wi-Fi hotspot, Kia In-Car Payment, a 360º camera, wireless charging and a Harman Kardon sound system. For added convenience, Digital Key 2.0 lets you access the car using your smartphone – no physical key required.
Image: Supplied
Under the bonnet, buyers have two options. The standard model features a 1.6l turbocharged four-cylinder petrol engine producing 110kW, driving the front wheels through either a six-speed manual or seven-speed dual-clutch gearbox. The hybrid version uses the same engine, paired with an e-motor and six-speed automatic transmission for a combined 175kW. It’s available in front- and all-wheel drive, offering more flexibility depending on your needs.
European sales of the facelifted Sportage are expected to begin by the end of the year, with local launch timing to be confirmed.
READ MORE:
Honda Civic Type R Ultimate Edition marks end of an era
Mercedes-AMG GT 63 S E Performance Coupé lands in South Africa
New Hyundai Santa Fe Hybrid arrives in South Africa
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos