Aston Martin Valkyrie LM lets you live your Le Mans fantasies

09 June 2025 - 11:10 By Motoring Staff
The Valkyrie LM version is closely aligned with the race car taking part in this week's 24 Hours of Le Mans.
Image: Supplied

Aston Martin has introduced the Valkyrie LM, a limited-run, track-only hypercar developed as a tribute to the brand’s return to top level endurance racing

Derived from the Valkyrie Hypercar competing in the FIA World Endurance Championship (WEC) and the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship, the Valkyrie LM version is closely aligned with the race car – minus the regulatory constraints required for competition – that will take part in this week's 24 Hours of Le Mans. 

The steering wheel incorporates a driver display and shift lights, as seen in the race car.
Image: Supplied

At its core is the same Cosworth-built, naturally aspirated 6.5l V12 engine, producing 520kW, the maximum allowed under race regulations. However, the Valkyrie LM has been tuned for private track use. It drops features such as FIA-mandated electronics, homologation hardware and race ballast. Power delivery systems are simplified for ease of use and the engine has been recalibrated to accept readily available fuel.

Designed to be more accessible to amateur and gentleman drivers, the Valkyrie LM uses a seven-speed sequential transmission operated via paddle shifters and features a race-derived suspension setup – with double wishbones front and rear, and pushrod-actuated torsion bar springs paired with adjustable dampers. Tyres are sourced direct from Pirelli.

Aston Martin confirmed only 10 examples of the Valkyrie LM will be built.
Image: Supplied

The cockpit prioritises safety, access and visibility. Highlights include a fixed carbon-fibre seat with integrated support padding, a FIA 8853 six-point racing harness and a fire suppression system. The steering wheel incorporates a driver display and shift lights, as seen in the race car.

Aston Martin confirmed only 10 examples of the Valkyrie LM will be built. On purchase each customer will have access to a tailored ownership programme designed to support them on and off the track. Known as the Valkyrie LM Performance Club, the initiative includes full technical support, driver coaching and logistics.

The Valkyrie LM is powered by a Cosworth-built, naturally aspirated 6.5l V12 engine, producing 520kW.
Image: Supplied

Aston Martin will store, transport and maintain each Valkyrie LM enrolled in the programme. Track preparation, simulator training, data analysis and on-site engineering support are all part of the package. Drivers will also receive a complete kit – helmet, Hans device, suit, boots, moulded earpieces, gloves and fireproof underwear – along with classroom sessions and guided track walks led by professional instructors.

Deliveries of the Valkyrie LM are scheduled to begin before the programme’s launch in the second quarter of 2026.

