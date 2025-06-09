Inside the cabin you can look forward to supportive front seats upholstered in artificial leather and suede, an 11.9-inch MBUX touchscreen infotainment system, 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster with three display modes (Classic, Sport and Supersport), a flat-bottomed AMG Performance steering wheel, 64 hue ambient lighting and a range of special AMG-specific displays including engine telemetry data, a G-metre and lap-timer.
The Mercedes-AMG CLE 53 4Matic+ Coupé is now available at local dealerships, priced from R2,065,982, including a five-year/100,000km maintenance and warranty plan.
Mercedes-AMG CLE 53 4Matic+ Coupé touches down in Mzansi
Image: Supplied
Mercedes-Benz South Africa’s new product assault continues this week with the arrival of the Mercedes-AMG CLE 53 4Matic+ Coupé.
Positioned at the performance end of the CLE range, this model stands apart from its standard siblings with a series of AMG-specific design cues including a sculpted bonnet featuring two prominent “power dome” ridges, an A-shaped AMG grille and reshaped full-LED headlights. A bespoke front bumper with enlarged air intakes aids cooling and completes the coupé's assertive front-end treatment.
Image: Supplied
Additional visual distinctions include flared front and rear fenders allowing for a wider track (+58mm fore, +75mm aft), lightweight 19-inch alloy wheels (20-inch wheels are available as a cost option), a set of round double tailpipe trims and a pronounced boot spoiler.
Under the bonnet is a 3.0l twin-turbocharged in-line-six producing 330kW and 560Nm of torque — or 600Nm with a brief overboost function. Supplementing this is an integrated starter-generator that adds 17kW and 205Nm for short bursts, helping to reduce turbo lag and enhance low-end response. Power is delivered to all four wheels via a nine-speed AMG Speedshift TCT 9G transmission and a fully variable 4Matic+ all-wheel-drive system. Mercedes-AMG claims a 0—100km/h sprint of 4.2 seconds, with top speed electronically capped at 250km/h. Opting for the AMG Driver's Package raises this to 270km/h.
Image: Supplied
AMG Dynamic Select is fitted as standard and allows owners to select one of five drive modes: Slippery, Comfort, Sport, Sport+ and Individual. Each mode alters the behaviour of the powertrain, transmission, steering, suspension and exhaust. Other go-faster tech spliced into the CLE 53 4Matic+ Coupé includes three-stage AMG speed-sensitive steering, rear-axle steering, three ESP control strategies (Basic, Advanced and Pro) and an AMG Ride Control chassis with steel springs and adaptive dampers that can be toggled between Comfort, Sport and Sport+ modes. Stopping power is provided by an AMG high-performance brake system consisting of perforated 370mm discs and four-piston fixed calipers up front and 360mm rotors paired with single-piston floating calipers at the rear.
Image: Supplied
Inside the cabin you can look forward to supportive front seats upholstered in artificial leather and suede, an 11.9-inch MBUX touchscreen infotainment system, 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster with three display modes (Classic, Sport and Supersport), a flat-bottomed AMG Performance steering wheel, 64 hue ambient lighting and a range of special AMG-specific displays including engine telemetry data, a G-metre and lap-timer.
The Mercedes-AMG CLE 53 4Matic+ Coupé is now available at local dealerships, priced from R2,065,982, including a five-year/100,000km maintenance and warranty plan.
