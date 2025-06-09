New Models

Mercedes-AMG CLE 53 4Matic+ Coupé touches down in Mzansi

09 June 2025 - 16:56 By Motoring Staff
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
The Mercedes-AMG CLE 53 4Matic+ Coupé sports a wider track for improved handling.
The Mercedes-AMG CLE 53 4Matic+ Coupé sports a wider track for improved handling.
Image: Supplied

Mercedes-Benz South Africa’s new product assault continues this week with the arrival of the Mercedes-AMG CLE 53 4Matic+ Coupé.

Positioned at the performance end of the CLE range, this model stands apart from its standard siblings with a series of AMG-specific design cues including a sculpted bonnet featuring two prominent “power dome” ridges, an A-shaped AMG grille and reshaped full-LED headlights. A bespoke front bumper with enlarged air intakes aids cooling and completes the coupé's assertive front-end treatment.

A set of round double tailpipe trims and a subtle boot spoiler adorn the rear.
A set of round double tailpipe trims and a subtle boot spoiler adorn the rear.
Image: Supplied

Additional visual distinctions include flared front and rear fenders allowing for a wider track (+58mm fore, +75mm aft), lightweight 19-inch alloy wheels (20-inch wheels are available as a cost option), a set of round double tailpipe trims and a pronounced boot spoiler. 

Under the bonnet is a 3.0l twin-turbocharged in-line-six producing 330kW and 560Nm of torque — or 600Nm with a brief overboost function. Supplementing this is an integrated starter-generator that adds 17kW and 205Nm for short bursts, helping to reduce turbo lag and enhance low-end response. Power is delivered to all four wheels via a nine-speed AMG Speedshift TCT 9G transmission and a fully variable 4Matic+ all-wheel-drive system. Mercedes-AMG claims a 0—100km/h sprint of 4.2 seconds, with top speed electronically capped at 250km/h. Opting for the AMG Driver's Package raises this to 270km/h.

Under the bonnet is a 3.0l twin-turbocharged inline-six producing 330kW and 560Nm of torque — or 600Nm with a brief overboost function.
Under the bonnet is a 3.0l twin-turbocharged inline-six producing 330kW and 560Nm of torque — or 600Nm with a brief overboost function.
Image: Supplied

AMG Dynamic Select is fitted as standard and allows owners to select one of five drive modes: Slippery, Comfort, Sport, Sport+ and Individual. Each mode alters the behaviour of the powertrain, transmission, steering, suspension and exhaust. Other go-faster tech spliced into the CLE 53 4Matic+ Coupé includes three-stage AMG speed-sensitive steering, rear-axle steering, three ESP control strategies (Basic, Advanced and Pro) and an AMG Ride Control chassis with steel springs and adaptive dampers that can be toggled between Comfort, Sport and Sport+ modes. Stopping power is provided by an AMG high-performance brake system consisting of perforated 370mm discs and four-piston fixed calipers up front and 360mm rotors paired with single-piston floating calipers at the rear. 

The 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster offers three display modes (Classic, Sport and Supersport).
The 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster offers three display modes (Classic, Sport and Supersport).
Image: Supplied

Inside the cabin you can look forward to supportive front seats upholstered in artificial leather and suede, an 11.9-inch MBUX touchscreen infotainment system, 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster with three display modes (Classic, Sport and Supersport), a flat-bottomed AMG Performance steering wheel, 64 hue ambient lighting and a range of special AMG-specific displays including engine telemetry data, a G-metre and lap-timer. 

The Mercedes-AMG CLE 53 4Matic+ Coupé is now available at local dealerships, priced from R2,065,982, including a five-year/100,000km maintenance and warranty plan.

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

The Porsche 963 RSP is a street legal Le Mans racer

It was influenced by a one-off, street legal version of the Porsche 917 created 50 years ago after the 917 won Le Mans in 1970 and 1971.
Lifestyle
8 hours ago

New Mercedes-AMG SL 63 lands in South Africa

Affalterbach’s BMW M8 Convertible rival will scorch its way from 0-100km/h in 3.6 seconds and reach a top speed of 315km/h.
Motoring
3 days ago

Mercedes-AMG GT 63 S E Performance Coupé lands in South Africa

Recently seen flexing its muscle at the 2025 Simola Hillclimb in Knysna, this German bahn-stormer is driven by a 4.0l twin-turbocharged V8 petrol ...
Motoring
5 days ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Mercedes-AMG CLE 53 4Matic+ Coupé touches down in Mzansi New Models
  2. The Porsche 963 RSP is a street legal Le Mans racer Lifestyle
  3. FIRST DRIVE | Mercedes-AMG GT 63 S E Performance embodies the best of the brand First Drives
  4. China's EV makers turn on BYD as price war escalates news
  5. LONG-TERM UPDATE 3 | How does a MINI Countryman SE All4 handle a 465km round ... Reviews

Latest Videos

LIVE: Aerial Shots of Anti-ICE Protests in Los Angeles | Trump Deploys National ...
Newsom calls Trump National Guard deployment in LA unlawful | REUTERS