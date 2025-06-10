Ensuring prodigious grip in all conditions is the AMG Performance 4Matic +all-wheel drive system. Featuring an electromechanically controlled clutch, it's designed to automatically vary the amount of torque distributed between the axles depending on the driving mode selected: Comfort, Sport, Sport+, Smoothness, Individual, Electric and Battery Hold.
Standout exterior tweaks come in the shape of an illuminated AMG radiator grille, more pronounced front wheel arches, bigger air intakes to help keep under-bonnet temps in check, a prominent rear diffuser and a pair of double exhaust tailpipes.
The interior benefits from a MBUX multimedia system offering AMG-specific displays and features, illuminated trim in grey open-pore ash wood, electrically adjustable AMG sports seats upholstered in synthetic leather and an AMG steering wheel stitched in Nappa leather.
The Mercedes-AMG E 53 Hybrid 4Matic+ saloon is now available at dealerships and retails from R2,499,596. Pricing includes a five-year/100,000km service and maintenance plan.
How much the Mercedes-AMG E 53 Hybrid 4Matic+ will set you back in SA
Image: Supplied
The Mercedes-AMG E 53 Hybrid 4Matic+ is the German carmaker’s latest performance offering to reach South Africa.
Available exclusively as a saloon (other markets have the option of an estate), this Affalterbach missile is powered by a 330kW/560Nm 3.0l six-cylinder turbocharged petrol engine paired to a 120kW/480Nm e-motor integrated into the vehicle's nine-speed AMG Speedshift TCT 9G transmission.
Total system output is rated at 430kW and 750Nm worth of torque; figures good enough to propel the E 53 Hybrid 4Matic+ saloon from 0-100km/h in 4.0 seconds and on to an electronically governed top speed of 250km/h.
Specify the optional AMG Dynamic Plus package and you'll have access to the carmaker's Race Start launch control system, which momentarily unlocks an extra 20kW. When activated, 0.2 seconds is shaved from the 0-100km/h dash. The vehicle’s maximum speed is also increased to 280km/h.
Image: Supplied
Impressive straight-line performance aside, the E 53 Hybrid 4Matic+ saloon offers a maximum 101km of pure electric driving range at speeds up to 140km/h courtesy of its 28.6kWh (21.22kWh usable) lithium-ion battery pack mounted beneath the boot floor.
When plugged into a 60kW DC fast charger, the vehicle's battery can be brought from 10% to 80% charge in about 20 minutes. Maximum energy recuperation has been increased to 120kW, with three levels available using the rocker paddles on the steering wheel.
To handle this extra power, Mercedes-AMG have given the E 53 Hybrid 4Matic+ saloon a stiffer body, wider front track, larger brakes and rear-wheel steering. 19" alloy wheels are fitted as standard though customers can upgrade to more substantial 20" or 21" forged alloy wheels.
Other technical highlights include a unique AMG Ride Control steel sprung suspension system with specially tuned two-valve adaptive adjustable damping. Drivers can also switch between three preset damper modes: Comfort, Sport and Sport+.
Ensuring prodigious grip in all conditions is the AMG Performance 4Matic +all-wheel drive system. Featuring an electromechanically controlled clutch, it's designed to automatically vary the amount of torque distributed between the axles depending on the driving mode selected: Comfort, Sport, Sport+, Smoothness, Individual, Electric and Battery Hold.
Standout exterior tweaks come in the shape of an illuminated AMG radiator grille, more pronounced front wheel arches, bigger air intakes to help keep under-bonnet temps in check, a prominent rear diffuser and a pair of double exhaust tailpipes.
The interior benefits from a MBUX multimedia system offering AMG-specific displays and features, illuminated trim in grey open-pore ash wood, electrically adjustable AMG sports seats upholstered in synthetic leather and an AMG steering wheel stitched in Nappa leather.
The Mercedes-AMG E 53 Hybrid 4Matic+ saloon is now available at dealerships and retails from R2,499,596. Pricing includes a five-year/100,000km service and maintenance plan.
READ MORE:
Mercedes-AMG CLE 53 4Matic+ Coupé touches down in Mzansi
The Porsche 963 RSP is a street-legal Le Mans racer
Omoda launches new C9 PHEV in Mzansi: pricing and specs
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos