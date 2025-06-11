Next up is the new Landmark derivative that replaces the outgoing Dynamic SE model. This mid-tier offering celebrates Discovery’s rich history and is identified by the mountain range logo first seen on the original Discovery launched in 1989. This motif not only appears on the aluminium treadplates but is also projected onto the ground by the vehicle's puddle lights integrated into the underside of the door mirrors.
Refreshed Land Rover Discovery Sport arrives in South Africa
Land Rover has given its Discovery Sport line-up a refresh for 2025 with updated styling, enhanced technology and new model grades starting with the entry-level Dynamic S.
The most accessible Discovery Sport offering benefits from a racier exterior defined by a gloss black finish applied to its radiator grille, wheel arches, lower bumpers and front claw detailing. This attractive hue is also used on the lower body sides and Discovery script.
The cabin has been spruced up, with a digital instrument cluster and steering wheel-mounted gearshift paddles as standard, while the centre console is home to an 11.4" curved glass touchscreen running the latest Pivi Pro infotainment system. Smartphone integration has been boosted with the addition of wireless Apple CarPlay/Android Auto.
Next up is the new Landmark derivative that replaces the outgoing Dynamic SE model. This mid-tier offering celebrates Discovery’s rich history and is identified by the mountain range logo first seen on the original Discovery launched in 1989. This motif not only appears on the aluminium treadplates but is also projected onto the ground by the vehicle's puddle lights integrated into the underside of the door mirrors.
The cabin boasts second row seats with slide/recline functionality, a panoramic glass sunroof, functional roof rails and a surround view camera for easier manoeuvring.
The flagship Discovery Sport Metropolitan replaces the Dynamic HSE and differentiates itself with Atlas Silver Discovery script on its bonnet and tailgate, Indus Silver front/rear undershields and a radiator grille with a distinctive silver foil insert.
Other highlights are Metropolitan branded treadplates and new 20" Diamond Turned alloy wheels.
Inside, the Metropolitan features Windsor Leather with 14-way electrically adjustable heated and cooled seats, a 650W 14-speaker Meridian Surround Sound System, a digital Clearsight rear-view mirror and a Cabin Air Purification Plus climate control system.
Discovery Sport owners are also able to tick the box on three new accessory packs.
The Beach Days pack adds a centre armrest cooler, tailored sunshades and a collapsible organiser for the load area. The Road Trip pack includes Click & Go media holders for rear seat occupants, while cross bars and a roof box add luggage capacity for long-haul trips. The Snow Days pack splices in a set of rubber floor mats, a unique snow-biased traction control setting and a ski/snowboard carrier that mounts on the SUV's roof rails.
The all-wheel drive Discovery Sport continues to offer a range of efficient plug-in hybrid and mild hybrid powertrain options. The former offers a maximum electric driving range of up to 61km and can via DC rapid charging achieve 0-80% charge in about 30 minutes.
Ingenium petrols and diesels complete the line-up. Across both fuel types, advanced mild hybrid electric technology provides smooth operation of the start-stop function for composed urban driving, with the 48V system boosting performance and economy.
The new Discovery Sport range is available to order priced from R1,362,900.
