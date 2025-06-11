New Models

Renault vision4rescue concept is a futuristic emergency response vehicle

11 June 2025 - 12:39 By Motoring Staff
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Integrated roof bars support a sleek aerodynamic pod which stores an observation drone and gear to help restore communications in the aftermath of a disaster.
Integrated roof bars support a sleek aerodynamic pod which stores an observation drone and gear to help restore communications in the aftermath of a disaster.
Image: Supplied

Renault has taken the wraps off a bold new concept vehicle: a rescue-ready version of its Renault 4 E-Tech EV, designed specifically with modern fire services in mind.

Finished in "Combustion Red" paintwork contrasted by fluorescent yellow-green lines, the vision4rescue doesn’t only look the part but has been given a 15mm suspension lift and an additional electric motor on the rear axle, enabling permanent all-wheel drive.

The result? A compact EV capable of tackling just about any terrain crews might face.

The vision4rescue sports a 15mm suspension lift and an additional electric motor on the rear axle, enabling permanent all-wheel drive.
The vision4rescue sports a 15mm suspension lift and an additional electric motor on the rear axle, enabling permanent all-wheel drive.
Image: Supplied

Other off-road tweaks include extended wheel arches to fend off gravel spray, a scratch-resistant grained body finish and 3D-printed bump stops on the front and rear aprons.

Up top, integrated roof bars support a sleek aerodynamic pod which stores an observation drone and gear to help restore communications in the aftermath of a disaster.

Inside, the seats are partially made from recycled fire-retardant firefighting suits, while the front passenger gets a sturdy metal grab handle that doubles as a mount for walkie-talkies.

Out back, a reflective strip on the door crosspiece makes it clear to anyone approaching that the rear doors are open — a small but useful detail when visibility is low.

The rear tailgate lifts to reveal a split-level boot.

Parcel shelf has been replaced with a sliding worktop and two screens hooked up to a high-powered computer, essentially turning the Renault into a mobile command post.
Parcel shelf has been replaced with a sliding worktop and two screens hooked up to a high-powered computer, essentially turning the Renault into a mobile command post.
Image: Supplied

Up top, the parcel shelf has been replaced with a sliding worktop and two screens hooked up to a high-powered computer, essentially turning the Renault into a mobile command post. The system allows operators to fly the onboard drone and coordinate with teams using roof-mounted antennae.

Below that, two dedicated storage boxes hold emergency equipment — helmets, bags, tools and so on — and keep all electronic gear charged and ready to go.

Though it's a concept, the vision4rescue offers a glimpse into how EVs could play a bigger role in frontline emergency work in the near future.

READ MORE:

How much the Mercedes-AMG E 53 Hybrid 4Matic+ will set you back in SA

Available exclusively as a saloon (other markets have the option of an estate), this Affalterbach missile is powered by a 330kW/560Nm 3.0l ...
Motoring
1 day ago

FIRST DRIVE | Fuel-sipping Jaecoo J7 plug-in hybrid arrives in Mzansi

At R689,900 the J7 SHS is one of the most affordable plug-in hybrids in the segment
Motoring
2 days ago

FIRST DRIVE | Hyundai Santa Fe Hybrid melds macho looks with frugal performance

Hyundai has officially launched its new fifth-generation seven-seat Santa Fe model in SA.
Motoring
2 days ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Verstappen needs to keep things clean as F1 descends on Canada Motorsport
  2. VW celebrates 50 years of Polo with new Polo Edition 50 New Models
  3. Renault vision4rescue concept is a futuristic emergency response vehicle New Models
  4. SA’s first full EV courier service launches in Gauteng news
  5. Volvo unveils the world's first multi-adaptive safety belt news

Latest Videos

Oil Retailers Want NNPC To Be Accountable To Nigerians, End Opacity In ...
Polo meets luxury and fashion