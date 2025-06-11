New Models

VW celebrates 50 years of Polo with new Polo Edition 50

11 June 2025 - 13:44 By Motoring Staff
The new Polo Edition 50 (right) with the first-generation model (left).
Image: Supplied

Volkswagen is celebrating five decades of the Polo hatchback with the launch of the new Polo Edition 50.

Based on the Polo Style derivative, this celebratory model is enhanced with an extensive range of special equipment including 16" “Coventry” alloy wheels, dark-tinted rear windows and a unique 3D badge on the B-pillar with the lettering “50".

Inside the cabin you will find “Edition 50" lettering on the front sill panel mouldings and a “50" on the lower steering wheel trim as well as on the front passenger side dashboard.

50 badge adorns the B-pillar.
Image: Supplied

Volkswagen has also upped the standard features ante with the addition of chrome-look pedals, a black headliner, ambient lighting, heated front sport seats, multifunction leather steering wheel, reverse camera, a Discover Media infotainment system with streaming and internet capability, Driving profile selection and a Park and Comfort assist package. The standard chrome package adds shine to the electric mirrors, switches and vents. 

Available as a cost option, the Plus package adds extra niceties including a large tilting and sliding panoramic sunroof, two-zone automatic air conditioner with extended air filter and the keyless access, keyless locking and starting system with Safelock functionality. 

Leather multifunction steering wheel also wears a '50' badge.
Image: Supplied

Powering the Polo Edition 50 is a 1.0l three-cylinder turbocharged petrol engine making 70kW and 175Nm of torque. It can be meshed to a five-speed manual or seven-speed DSG transmission.

There's also a more potent version of the same engine tuned to deliver 85kW/200Nm. The latter is paired exclusively to the seven-speed DSG gearbox.

The new Volkswagen Polo Edition 50 will only be available in European and UK markets.

