Exterior updates to the BMW XM Label include enhanced customisation options such as BMW Individual Frozen Tanzanite Blue metallic paint and a BMW M kidney grille in high-gloss black. There's also a new welcome light animation to show off with after dark.
The interior can be spiced up with new Merino leather upholstery colour ways. Available options include BMW Individual Night Blue, Black, Vintage Coffee Brown and Silverstone. Standard features take the form of a BMW Curved Display with M-specific content, a head-up display, parking assistant plus, BMW Live Cockpit Professional with the latest generation iDrive system and a three-dimensional prism headliner jewelled with no less than 100 individual LED light units. There's also customisable ambient lighting, four-zone automatic climate control and a high-performance Harman Kardon sound system.
New BMW XM Label local pricing and availability will be confirmed later.
BMW streamlines its local XM range with new XM Label
Image: Supplied
BMW South Africa is consolidating its XM range with a single model offering. From now on customers will only be able order the updated flagship XM Label derivative that boasts a formidable plug-in hybrid powertrain producing 550kW and 1,000Nm worth of torque.
These impressive numbers come courtesy a 4.4l twin-turbocharged V8 petrol engine and a permanently excited synchronous motor integrated into the eight-speed M Steptronic transmission. Sent to the road via an M xDrive all-wheel-drive system, BMW says the XM Label will scorch its way from 0-100km/h in 3.8 seconds and reach a maximum speed of 290km/h courtesy of the M Driver’s Package fitted to South African units as standard.
Image: Supplied
In keeping with its phenomenal straight line performance, the BMW XM Label sports a corner-capable chassis armed with all manner of aids, including adaptive M suspension with electronically controlled dampers and active roll stabilisation. There's also a locking rear e-differential and integral active steering. While new 23" M lightweight alloy wheels are available as an option, an M Sport braking system is standard and comprises six-piston, fixed-calipers at the front and single-piston, floating-calipers units at the rear.
When not tearing up drag strips or terrorising supercars, drivers can make use of this M car's emissions-free electric driving mode that offers a range of up to 76km thanks to a 25.7kWh battery pack. AC charging has been boosted from 7.4kW to 11kW, meaning the latter can be replenished from zero to 100% charge in two hours and 20 minutes.
Image: Supplied
