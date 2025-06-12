New Models

Caterham bids adieu to Ford Sigma engine with Seven 310 Encore

12 June 2025 - 12:09 By Motoring Staff
Customers can choose from six colour schemes, each named after a well-known pop or rock song: Blue Monday, Goodbye Yellow Brick Road, Green Light, Orange Crush, Back in Black and White Noise.
Image: Supplied

Caterham has unveiled the Seven 310 Encore, a limited-run model marking the end of its use of Ford’s 1.6l Sigma engine. Twenty-five units will be produced for the UK, US and UAE markets.

The Sigma engine has been a mainstay in Caterham’s line-up since 2007, forming part of a longer relationship between the brand and Ford that dates back to 1973.

In its final application, the naturally aspirated four-cylinder produces 113kW at 7,000rpm and is paired with a five-speed manual gearbox. Weighing in at 540kg, the 310 Encore offers a power-to-weight ratio of 209kW/tonne, with claimed performance figures of 0-100km/h in 4.9 seconds and a top speed of 204km/h. 

The 310 Encore includes mechanical upgrades derived from the Sigma-powered Caterham 310R Championship cars. These take the form of a lightened flywheel as well as a sports suspension pack with a wider front track and adjustable components. Upgraded brakes feature 254mm vented front discs, quad-piston calipers and a race spec master cylinder.

The Seven 310 Encore rides on 13" black Apollo alloy wheels shod with aggressive Toyo R888R performance tyres.
Image: Supplied

Aero and styling updates include a 620-model nose cone, CUP grille, carbon fibre front wings and Caterham’s black pack detailing on the windscreen surround, headlight bowls and exhaust heat shield. The chassis is finished in gunmetal grey and the car rides on 13" black Apollo alloy wheels shod with aggressive Toyo R888R performance tyres.

Customers can choose from six colour schemes, each named after a well-known pop or rock song: Blue Monday, Goodbye Yellow Brick Road, Green Light, Orange Crush, Back in Black and White Noise.

Inside, the Encore features black leather seats with grey stitching, a carbon fibre dashboard, Encore-branded dials, a removable Momo steering wheel and a four-point harness. Each car includes a unique numbered plaque mounted behind the seats.

UK pricing starts at £39,995 (R969,726).

