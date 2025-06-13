New Models

WATCH | VW Golf GTI Edition 50 sets new Nürburgring record

13 June 2025 - 15:14 By Motoring Staff
Volkswagen’s new Golf GTI Edition 50 has just become the fastest production Golf ever to lap Germany’s infamous Nürburgring Nordschleife.

Built to celebrate 50 years of the iconic hot hatch, the limited-run model — with racing driver Benny Leuchter behind the wheel — posted a time of 7:46.13 seconds around the 20.8km track.

That’s quicker than Leuchter’s previous record in the 245kW Golf R '20 Years' edition in 2022 by just over a second, and more than three seconds faster than his 2016 lap in the GTI Clubsport S (228kW).

The GTI Edition 50 will be available with the optional Performance pack fitted to Leuchter's car on his record run.
The GTI Edition 50 will be available with the optional Performance pack fitted to Leuchter's car on his record run.
Image: Supplied

VW hasn’t revealed exact power figures for the Edition 50 just yet, but the German carmaker has confirmed it will be the most powerful GTI ever put into production. The car will make its public debut at the Nürburgring 24-hour race on June 20 before going on sale in 2026 — exactly 50 years after the GTI nameplate was born.

Buyers will be able to spec the car with an optional Performance pack, which adds a sport-tuned chassis, lightweight forged 19-inch wheels and a set of specially developed Bridgestone Potenza Race semi-slick tyres.

“My record-setting car was equipped with this package,” says Leuchter. “That was the decisive factor, in my opinion. Three years ago, I wouldn’t have believed a front-wheel-drive GTI could beat the lap time of the brilliant Golf R — but now it has. And in less-than-ideal weather, too. That says everything about the set-up and the incredible potential of this GTI.”

