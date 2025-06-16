New Models

New Piloti Ferrari 296 Speciale is one for the racers

16 June 2025 - 13:55 By Motoring Staff
Contrasting Giallo Modena paint is gives the Piloti Ferrari 296 Speciale serious track-bred attitude.
Image: Supplied

Ferrari has unveiled its new Piloti Ferrari 296 Speciale. A product of the Italian carmaker's Tailor Made programme, it's designed to celebrate the marque's successes achieved in the FIA World Endurance Championship (WEC) and to honour Ferrari client-racing drivers.

The unique specification, reserved for clients involved in Ferrari’s official sporting activities — both competitive and noncompetitive — is inspired by the 499P, overall winner of the 24 Hours of Le Mans in 2023, 2024 and 2025 in the Hypercar category.

Customers can choose their own number to adorn the doors and bonnet.
Image: Supplied

As such it features a bespoke exterior treatment with a choice of four racing-inspired colours: Rosso Scuderia, Blu Tour De France, Nero Daytona and Argento Nürburgring. All four shades are offset by contrasting flashes of Giallo Modena (Ferrari's famed yellow hue) and a hand-painted WEC logo. The aerodynamic front splitter wears an Italian flag and customers can choose a number of their choice to be applied to the bonnet and doors. 

The cabin gets racing seats upholstered in black Alcantara, with inserts made from the same fireproof fabric used to make the overalls worn by Ferrari factory drivers. The livery number is reproduced on the interior carbon fibre, while the metal footwell surface can be customised upon request. The personalisation is completed by a carbon identification plaque and a carbon-fibre door sill owners can customise with a personal inscription.

Racing seats are upholstered in black Alcantara, with inserts made from the same fireproof fabric used to make the overalls worn by Ferrari factory drivers.
Image: Supplied

Power is provided by a 515kW 3.0l twin-turbocharged V6 petrol engine. Mounted between it and the eight-speed dual-clutch gearbox is an e-motor that makes available a total system output of 648kW. Performance is rapid to say the least, with Ferrari claiming 0-100km/h in 2.8 seconds and 0-200 km/h in 7.0 seconds. Top speed is said to be greater than 330km/h. 

Pricing of the new Piloti Ferrari 296 Speciale is yet to be announced. 

