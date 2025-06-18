Even with the tariffs, the US price will be competitive, a Nissan spokesperson said.
It is difficult to understate the Leaf's symbolic importance to Nissan.
It was the world's best-selling EV for years until it was overtaken by Tesla. Introduced by the now-disgraced Carlos Ghosn, it heralded Nissan's desire to play a big role in the electric future. Despite the company's troubles in recent years, it has sold almost 700,000 Leaf vehicles.
CEO Ivan Espinosa faces the difficult task of delivering much-needed cost cuts while continuing to invest in development of new vehicles to refresh its ageing line-up and lack of hybrids in the US.
Espinosa has laid out plans for big cuts, including seven plant closures and 11,000 jobs. That will bring staff cuts to about 20,000, including those announced by his predecessor last year.
Nissan reported a net loss of about $4.5bn (R80.71bn) in the past financial year and faces ¥596bn (R73.55bn) in debt due next year.
The new Leaf will also be made at the Sunderland factory in Britain. The Tochigi and Sunderland plants are not expected to be among the closures, though the Oppama factory where the Leaf was first made could be axed.
Can Nissan’s new Leaf rekindle its electric mojo?
Image: Supplied
Nissan is betting on a new version of its Leaf EV to revive its fortunes, having gone from mass market EV pioneer to laggard since its first model entered showrooms in 2010.
The Japanese carmaker's third-generation Leaf was launched on Tuesday and will go on sale in the US in autumn, with other regions to follow. However, its success is far from certain in the face of significant obstacles.
The cars sold in the US will be made at Nissan's factory in Tochigi, Japan, and therefore subject to tariffs. EV demand in the US has cooled as customers clamour for hybrids, which Nissan does not offer in America.
"There is a high possibility this is going on sale at the worst possible time, given the imposition of tariffs and President Donald Trump administration's rollback of EV subsidies," said Koji Endo at SBI Securities.
"If the new Leaf doesn't sell, it will mean big trouble for Nissan."
The price of the new Leaf has yet to be announced, but the previous hatchback styling has been overhauled as a crossover with battery capacity up to 25% more than the previous version. Nissan estimated a maximum range of up to 487km in the US with its 75kWh battery. A smaller 52kWh battery is also available.
Even with the tariffs, the US price will be competitive, a Nissan spokesperson said.
It is difficult to understate the Leaf's symbolic importance to Nissan.
It was the world's best-selling EV for years until it was overtaken by Tesla. Introduced by the now-disgraced Carlos Ghosn, it heralded Nissan's desire to play a big role in the electric future. Despite the company's troubles in recent years, it has sold almost 700,000 Leaf vehicles.
CEO Ivan Espinosa faces the difficult task of delivering much-needed cost cuts while continuing to invest in development of new vehicles to refresh its ageing line-up and lack of hybrids in the US.
Espinosa has laid out plans for big cuts, including seven plant closures and 11,000 jobs. That will bring staff cuts to about 20,000, including those announced by his predecessor last year.
Nissan reported a net loss of about $4.5bn (R80.71bn) in the past financial year and faces ¥596bn (R73.55bn) in debt due next year.
The new Leaf will also be made at the Sunderland factory in Britain. The Tochigi and Sunderland plants are not expected to be among the closures, though the Oppama factory where the Leaf was first made could be axed.
READ MORE:
New Volvo EX30 Cross Country will be available in SA soon
Peugeot e-208 GTi makes Le Mans debut
Everything you need to know about the new Audi Q3
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos