New Haval H6 GT PHEV arrives in SA: pricing and specs
Image: Supplied
The sporty new Haval H6 GT plug-in hybrid electric vehicle (PHEV) has landed in Mzansi.
With coupé-inspired styling and a sloping roofline, the flagship model rides on bespoke 19-inch alloy wheels and features striking exterior design features such as a gloss black radiator grille and sleek LED headlamps with integrated LED daytime running lights.
Adding to the drama are sculpted wheel arches, slender taillamp clusters with a unique light signature and an aero kit featuring dual rear spoilers, side skirts and a rear diffuser.
Image: Supplied
The cabin stands out with a customisable digital instrument cluster, synthetic leather multifunction steering wheel, Alcantara sport seats and carbon-fibre-inspired accents.
Dual-zone air-conditioning is standard, as are heated/ventilated front seats, a 12.3" touchscreen infotainment system compatible with Apple CarPlay/Android Auto, wireless charging pad and selectable drive modes (standard, eco, sport, snow, mud, sand and 4WD).
There's also a panoramic glass sunroof, cabin ambient lighting and a powered tailgate.
On the safety front, customers can look forward to a 360º camera, adaptive cruise control, traffic jam and lane keep assist, pre-collision warning and automatic emergency braking.
Under the bonnet is a 1.5l four-cylinder turbocharged petrol engine boosted by two electric motors, one on the front axle and one on the rear. With their powers combined, the Haval H6 GT PHEV boasts a total system output of 321kW and 762N of torque. Sent to all four wheels via an automatic transmission, this results in spirited performance with the dash from 0-100km/h taking 4.9 seconds.
The hybrid system's large 35.4kWh lithium-ion battery pack offers an electric driving range of up to 180km.
The new Haval H6 GT PHEV is priced at R799,900 and comes standard with a seven-year/200,000km warranty, seven-year/75,000km service plan and eight-year/150,000km battery warranty.
Further sweetening the deal is seven years of roadside assistance.
