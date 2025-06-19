New Models

JAC T9 Hunter 4x4 Special Edition celebrates record-breaking endurance run

19 June 2025 - 13:34 By Motoring Staff
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Under the bonnet is a 2.0l four-cylinder turbodiesel engine delivering 144kW and 487Nm, paired with an eight-speed ZF automatic transmission that drives all four wheels.
Under the bonnet is a 2.0l four-cylinder turbodiesel engine delivering 144kW and 487Nm, paired with an eight-speed ZF automatic transmission that drives all four wheels.
Image: Supplied

JAC Motors has unveiled the new T9 Hunter 4x4 Special Edition, after the Chinese carmaker’s record-breaking performance in a recent 24-hour Endurance Challenge.

During the event, held at Gerotek Testing Facilities in Pretoria, Gauteng, a T9 2.0L CTi covered 4,084km in 24 hours at an average speed of 170.1km/h. This feat surpassed a 15-year-old commercial vehicle record set by the Isuzu KB300 TDi in 2010, which managed 4,063km at an average speed of 169.3km/h.

To commemorate the achievement, JAC is producing 24 unique T9 Hunters in 4x4 configuration. Each will be individually numbered and fitted with enhanced performance and exclusive comfort features.

Under the bonnet is a 2.0l four-cylinder turbodiesel engine delivering 144kW and 487Nm, paired with an eight-speed ZF automatic transmission that drives all four wheels.

Pricing and detailed specifications will be announced in due course.

READ MORE:

New Land Rover Defender 110 Trophy Edition honours adventures past

Land Rover is paying tribute to the iconic Camel Trophy cars of decades past with the launch of the new Defender 110 Trophy Edition.
Motoring
5 hours ago

New Haval H6 GT PHEV arrives in SA: pricing and specs

New flagship will blast from 0-100km/h in 4.9 seconds and drive up to 180km on electric power only.
Motoring
1 day ago

New Volvo EX30 Cross Country will be available in SA soon

High-riding electric crossover comes fitted with a raised suspension, chunky front/rear skid plates and protective wheel arch extensions.
Motoring
2 days ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. New Haval H6 GT PHEV arrives in SA: pricing and specs New Models
  2. LONG-TERM UPDATE 4 | Our Ford Transit Custom Sport reveals its tach Reviews
  3. Toyota clears the air on insurer’s lawsuit over 2022 Durban floods news
  4. The chronicles of a rookie racing driver — Part Five Features
  5. New Land Rover Defender 110 Trophy Edition honours adventures past New Models

Latest Videos

GRAPHIC WARNING: Kenyan protestors clash with police over killing of blogger | ...
Hunger crisis deepens in Haiti, a UN-declared famine hot spot | REUTERS