New Models

Lanzante’s new 95-59 supercar pays tribute to Le Mans glory

19 June 2025 - 09:50 By Motoring Staff
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
The Lanzante 95-59 will make its public debut at the Goodwood Festival of Speed on July 10.
The Lanzante 95-59 will make its public debut at the Goodwood Festival of Speed on July 10.
Image: Supplied

British automotive engineering firm Lanzante has confirmed its new limited-run supercar will be called the 95-59.

The name is a nod to the Lanzante-run McLaren F1 GTR that famously won the 24 Hours of Le Mans in 1995, while the 59 refers to the number of units planned for production — making this a decidedly rare machine.

Details remain scarce, but Lanzante has revealed that the 95-59 will feature a three-seat layout with the driver positioned centrally, echoing the iconic McLaren F1.

It will also offer space for luggage and a generous cruising range, pointing to a focus on real-world usability and versatility beyond just raw track performance.

The Lanzante 95-59 will make its public debut at the Goodwood Festival of Speed on July 10.

READ MORE:

New Haval H6 GT PHEV arrives in SA: pricing and specs

New flagship will blast from 0-100km/h in 4.9 seconds and drive up to 180km on electric power only.
Motoring
1 day ago

Limited‑edition Opel Corsa Irmscher arrives in SA

Only 40 units of the sportier-looking hatchback are being made available to South African customers.
Lifestyle
1 day ago

Can Nissan’s new Leaf rekindle its electric mojo?

Nissan is betting on a new version of its Leaf EV to revive its fortunes, having gone from mass market EV pioneer to laggard since its first model ...
Motoring
1 day ago

Robert Kubica happy to silence critics with Le Mans victory

Robert Kubica said his triumph at the 24 Hours of Le Mans on Sunday, 14 years after a near-fatal rally crash that partially severed his right ...
Motoring
1 day ago

Peugeot e-208 GTi makes Le Mans debut

French brand Peugeot has unveiled the new e-208 GTi, the all-electric essence of the hot hatch. It was revealed in a world preview on June 13 among ...
Lifestyle
2 days ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. New Haval H6 GT PHEV arrives in SA: pricing and specs New Models
  2. LONG-TERM UPDATE 4 | Our Ford Transit Custom Sport reveals its tach Reviews
  3. Toyota clears the air on insurer’s lawsuit over 2022 Durban floods news
  4. The chronicles of a rookie racing driver — Part Five Features
  5. New Land Rover Defender 110 Trophy Edition honours adventures past New Models

Latest Videos

GRAPHIC WARNING: Kenyan protestors clash with police over killing of blogger | ...
Hunger crisis deepens in Haiti, a UN-declared famine hot spot | REUTERS