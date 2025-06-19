British automotive engineering firm Lanzante has confirmed its new limited-run supercar will be called the 95-59.
The name is a nod to the Lanzante-run McLaren F1 GTR that famously won the 24 Hours of Le Mans in 1995, while the 59 refers to the number of units planned for production — making this a decidedly rare machine.
Details remain scarce, but Lanzante has revealed that the 95-59 will feature a three-seat layout with the driver positioned centrally, echoing the iconic McLaren F1.
It will also offer space for luggage and a generous cruising range, pointing to a focus on real-world usability and versatility beyond just raw track performance.
The Lanzante 95-59 will make its public debut at the Goodwood Festival of Speed on July 10.
Lanzante's new 95-59 supercar pays tribute to Le Mans glory
