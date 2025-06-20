Everything you need to know about the new VW Golf GTI Edition 50

Volkswagen has unveiled its new Golf GTI Edition 50.
Built to celebrate the German hot hatch's golden anniversary, it is the fastest and most powerful production GTI model to date, thanks to a specially tuned 2.0l four-cylinder turbocharged engine making 239kW and 420Nm of torque. It comes paired to a seven-speed DSG transmission.
The Edition 50 rides 15mm lower than the standard GTI and is available with an optional Performance package that drops the chassis an extra 5mm lower to the asphalt for even better cornering characteristics.
Ticking this box also gives you higher spring rates, adapted spring mounts, an Akrapovič titanium exhaust system and 19" “Warmenau” forged wheels shod with newly developed Bridgestone 235 Potenza Race semi-slick tyres. The latter, according to VW, are 1.1kg lighter than a standard tyre.
On the outside, the Edition 50 differentiates itself from its lesser GTI sibling with a black roof, black exterior mirror housings and black exhaust tailpipe finishers.
Other exclusive garnish includes a GTI 50 logo on the roof spoiler and insides of the exterior mirrors, special trim on the door sills and a side stripe on the side members with a colour gradient from black to Tornado red.
Five striking exterior colours are on offer: Pure White, Moonstone Grey, Grenadilla Black Metallic, Dark Moss Green Metallic and Tornado Red.
The cabin features a racier ambience with sport seats upholstered in a check pattern that pays homage to the original GTI that broke cover in 1976. Other tasty mods come in the form of red seat belts and a multifunction leather sports steering wheel with a GTI 50 logo.
Though VW hasn't dropped any official performance figures, it has confirmed that the Edition 50 set a lap time of 7:46.13 seconds around the Nürburgring Nordschleife with racing driver Benny Leuchter behind the wheel. That’s quicker than Leuchter’s previous record in the 245kW Golf R “20 Years” edition in 2022 by just over a second, and more than three seconds faster than his 2016 lap in the GTI Clubsport S (228kW). Impressive stuff.
Production of the Golf GTI Edition 50 will begin at the end of 2025 with first deliveries expected to commence at the start of its anniversary year from the first quarter of 2026.
