New Models

Chery Tiggo Cross CSH HEV is one of Mzani's most affordable hybrids

24 June 2025 - 10:01 By Motoring Staff
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
The Tiggo Cross CSH HEV sips 5.4l/100km on the combined cycle.
The Tiggo Cross CSH HEV sips 5.4l/100km on the combined cycle.
Image: Supplied

The new Chery Tiggo Cross CSH HEV arrives in South Africa as one of the country's most keenly priced hybrid offerings.

Available in Comfort and Elite grades, this frugal compact SUV is powered by a 71kW/118Nm 1.5l four-cylinder petrol engine paired with an electric motor juiced by a lightweight 1.83kWh battery pack. Combined output is 150kW and 310Nm of torque.

This is sent to the front axle via Chery's dedicated hybrid transmission. The result is efficient performance, the carmaker claiming the Tiggo Cross CSH HEV sips 5.4l/100km.

Bolstered by an automatic start-stop system, this intelligent powertrain features four user-selectable operating modes: Pure Electric, Series Hybrid, Parallel Hybrid and Energy Recovery. During urban low-speed cruising, Chery says the system prioritises pure electric mode to eliminate fuel consumption during vehicle acceleration from standstill.

Cosmetically, the Comfort and Elite hybrid models ride on 17" alloy wheels. They also feature automatic LED headlights with LED daytime running lights, a sporty tailgate spoiler, chrome-plated dual exhaust finishers and body-coloured exterior finishes. The Elite variant benefits from sporty red-painted brake calipers and an electric sunroof. 

Cosmetically, the Comfort and Elite hybrid models ride on 17" alloy wheels.
Cosmetically, the Comfort and Elite hybrid models ride on 17" alloy wheels.
Image: Supplied

Standard interior amenities on both variants include black leather upholstery, ambient lighting, automatic wipers, two-zone automatic climate control and wireless charging. There's also a pair of 10.25" screens: one serving as a digital instrument cluster and the other an infotainment hub offering Apple CarPlay/Android Auto integration and a reverse camera with dynamic guidelines for easier manoeuvring in tight urban areas. 

The flagship Elite derivative is packed with extra niceties including a six-speaker sound system, leather-wrapped multifunction steering wheel, heated front seats for chilly winter mornings and a power-adjustable driver’s seat with power-operated lumbar support. 

Both hybrid models feature a host of standard safety features: traction control, emergency brake assist, hill descent control, brake assist and dual front, front side and side curtain airbags. The Elite variant adds a front inter-seat airbag plus a host of additional driver assistance features. Some of these are adaptive cruise control, a 360º camera, lane change assistance, blind spot detection and intelligent high beam control. 

Pricing for the Tiggo Cross CSH HEV starts at R439,900 for the Comfort and R469,900 for the Elite variant. This includes a five-year/150,000km warranty, five year/60,000km service plan and 10-year/unlimited mileage battery warranty for the first owner. 

MORE:

New Chery Tiggo 7 CSH plug-in hybrid debuts in SA

Chinese carmaker Chery is expanding its local product offering with the introduction of the new Tiggo 7 CSH plug-in hybrid electric vehicle.
Motoring
1 day ago

Everything you need to know about the new VW Golf GTI Edition 50

Built to celebrate the German hot hatch's golden anniversary, it's the fastest and most powerful production GTI model to date
Motoring
4 days ago

New Haval H6 GT PHEV arrives in SA: pricing and specs

New flagship will blast from 0-100km/h in 4.9 seconds and drive up to 180km on electric power only.
Motoring
6 days ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Rare Porsche 911 Speedster leads Creative Rides Winter Auction line-up news
  2. Tata Motors says ‘no panic’ about rare earth shortage, EV plans unshaken news
  3. French investigators order Tesla to stop 'deceptive business practices' news
  4. Toyota reveals 48V hybrid boost for Land Cruiser New Models
  5. A strong showing for TimesLIVE rookie racer at Zwartkops Raceway Features

Latest Videos

JAY-Z - '03 Bonnie & Clyde ft. Beyoncé Knowles
Jay Z Vs Solange Elevator Fight Extended Version