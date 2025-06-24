New Models

Toyota reveals 48V hybrid boost for Land Cruiser

Once charged, the hybrid system can send up to 12kW and 65Nm through the motor-generator to enhance acceleration, power and overall efficiency

24 June 2025 - 12:53 By Motoring Staff
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
The new 48V hybrid version of the Land Cruiser is aimed at improving the model's environmental credentials.
The new 48V hybrid version of the Land Cruiser is aimed at improving the model's environmental credentials.
Image: Supplied

Toyota Europe has unveiled a new 48V hybrid version of the Land Cruiser (known as the Land Cruiser Prado in markets such as South Africa and Australia), aimed at improving the model's environmental credentials.

Much like the Hilux Hybrid 48V, this system pairs the existing 2.8l four-cylinder GD-6 turbodiesel engine and eight-speed automatic transmission with an electric motor-generator, a lithium-ion battery and a DC-DC converter.

As with Toyota’s full hybrid electric systems, the battery charges during deceleration by recovering braking energy, which also improves braking performance.

Once charged, the hybrid system can send up to 12kW and 65Nm through the motor-generator to assist the engine, enhancing acceleration, power and overall efficiency. The system's components have been designed and positioned to cope with harsh conditions, so off-road capability remains unaffected — including a 700mm water wading depth.

TimesLIVE is awaiting confirmation from Toyota South Africa on whether this powertrain will be introduced to the local Land Cruiser Prado range.

MORE

Chery Tiggo Cross CSH HEV is one of Mzani's most affordable hybrids

The new Chery Tiggo Cross CSH HEV arrives in South Africa as one of the country's most keenly priced hybrid offerings.
Motoring
11 hours ago

Everything you need to know about the new VW Golf GTI Edition 50

Built to celebrate the German hot hatch's golden anniversary, it's the fastest and most powerful production GTI model to date
Motoring
4 days ago

New Haval H6 GT PHEV arrives in SA: pricing and specs

New flagship will blast from 0-100km/h in 4.9 seconds and drive up to 180km on electric power only.
Motoring
6 days ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Rare Porsche 911 Speedster leads Creative Rides Winter Auction line-up news
  2. Tata Motors says ‘no panic’ about rare earth shortage, EV plans unshaken news
  3. French investigators order Tesla to stop 'deceptive business practices' news
  4. Toyota reveals 48V hybrid boost for Land Cruiser New Models
  5. A strong showing for TimesLIVE rookie racer at Zwartkops Raceway Features

Latest Videos

JAY-Z - '03 Bonnie & Clyde ft. Beyoncé Knowles
Jay Z Vs Solange Elevator Fight Extended Version