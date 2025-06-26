New Models

This Wood and Pickett Mini by Callum is one sweet restomod

26 June 2025 - 13:08 By Motoring Staff
The car's exclusive design package boasts unique front/rear valances, side sills and an updated rear design.
Image: Supplied

UK-based bespoke car specialists Wood and Pickett and automotive design and engineering house Callum have joined forces to produce a special restomod Mini. 

Built on a restored Mk5 Sportspack body shell for international style icon and automotive enthusiast David Gandy, the Wood and Pickett Mini by Callum incorporates an exclusive design package with unique front/rear valances, side sills and an updated rear design.  These not only give the car a distinctive look but also improve aerodynamics and cooling.

Other special touches include distinctive Anthracite metal paint and modern LED headlamp clusters for a dramatically improved night driving experience. 

The car rides on special 13" alloy wheels shod with wide performance tyres.
Image: Supplied

The cabin was treated to a comprehensive overhaul, with a newly designed dashboard said to “blend retro influence with modern precision”. It sports seats upholstered in tartan fabric and tan Bridge of Weir leather, metal fog light and heater switches, a large chrome gear knob and a discreet touchscreen infotainment system that unlocks the convenience of Apple CarPlay. 

Under the bonnet is a 1.3l four-cylinder engine developing 82kW. Built to Stage 3 road/rally specification, it features a retuned ECU, performance cylinder head and twin-point fuel injection. Exhaling through a fruity twin-exit exhaust system, it’s meshed to a re-engineered manual transmission for snappier shifting up and down the cogs.

Retro interior features modern conveniences like Apple CarPlay.
Image: Supplied

Handling has been finessed with a road tuned suspension kit, 13" alloy wheels shod with wider tyres and upgraded brakes featuring vented/grooved 213mm discs. The car’s noise, vibration and harshness has also been updated for increased refinement.

Each Wood and Pickett Mini by Callum is hand-built in the UK and offered in a limited production run, starting at £75,000 (R1.8m). No two builds are alike, with each customer able to collaborate closely with Callum’s design team to create a Mini that reflects their individual vision.

