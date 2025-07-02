New Models

Ferrari unveils new Amalfi as Roma replacement

New model replaces and upgrades Ferrari Roma

02 July 2025 - 08:21 By Reuters
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
The Amalfi has similar dimensions to the Roma, differing in its exterior look from its predecessor mainly for its redesigned front.
The Amalfi has similar dimensions to the Roma, differing in its exterior look from its predecessor mainly for its redesigned front.
Image: Supplied

Ferrari revealed its new Amalfi coupé on Tuesday as the luxury sportscar maker mixes petrol and hybrid models in its range while preparing for the launch of its first fully electric vehicle.

The eight-cylinder, 3.85l Amalfi replaces and upgrades the successful 2019 Roma in the entry segment of Ferrari's range and comes two months after the launch of the 296 Speciale hybrid car and its convertible version.

Ferrari will begin unveiling its first EV in October this year in a three-stage process culminating in a world premiere next spring. However, a second EV model that would aim for wider sales is not expected before 2028 because of a substantial lack of demand for high-performance luxury EVs, sources told Reuters.

The Amalfi has similar dimensions to the Roma, differing in its exterior look from its predecessor mainly for its redesigned front.

20-inch wheels are fitted with 245/35 tyres at the front and 285/35 tyres at the rear. Driving dynamics have been refined with the introduction of a new brake-by-wire system.
20-inch wheels are fitted with 245/35 tyres at the front and 285/35 tyres at the rear. Driving dynamics have been refined with the introduction of a new brake-by-wire system.
Image: Supplied

Chief marketing and commercial officer Enrico Galliera said the Amalfi was a true Ferrari sportscar in terms of high performance, technology and driving pleasure, but it also had a "very elegant soul".

"It allows for a different driving experience, less extreme but equally fun, it's suitable for a wide range of driving conditions," he said.

The Amalfi is purely powered by an internal combustion engine which delivers 470kW and 760Nm of torque for a top speed of 320km/h and 0-100km/h in 3.2 seconds. It features a rear integrated active spoiler, contributing to the car's stability at high speed, the company said.

Like the Roma, the Amalfi is a 2+ coupé, meaning it has two small rear seats.

Physical buttons return to the steering wheel for improved ergonomics.
Physical buttons return to the steering wheel for improved ergonomics.
Image: Supplied

The starting price for the new model is set at €240,000 (R5m), with first deliveries to clients scheduled in the first quarter of next year, starting from Europe. Deliveries to US clients are expected to start three to six months later, at a higher price due to import tariffs.

Orders for the Amalfi are being opened on Tuesday but Ferrari's dealers received lots of expressions of interest from clients, Galliera said.

The Roma coupé has gone out of production while its retractable-top version, introduced in 2023, remains in Ferrari's range.

READ MORE:

Xiaomi takes aim at Tesla Model Y with more affordable YU7 EV

Chinese EV and smartphone maker Xiaomi on Thursday priced its new electric YU7 SUV from 253,500 yuan (R631,565), almost 4% below Tesla's Model Y, ...
Motoring
5 days ago

Mercedes-AMG reveals 1,000kW Concept AMG GT XX

Mercedes-AMG is offering a tantalising glimpse into its four-door, series-production sports car future with the unveiling of the new Concept AMG GT ...
Motoring
5 days ago

Corvette ZR1X launches with 932kW of hybrid power

The ZR1X has been revealed as a hybrid, all-wheel drive Corvette and the most powerful and fastest iteration yet powered by a turbocharged and ...
Motoring
1 week ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Piastri looking to keep Britons at bay as F1 heads to Silverstone Motorsport
  2. These were SA’s top-selling cars and bakkies in June news
  3. Range Rover Sport SV Black will satisfy your dark desires New Models
  4. WATCH | Ignition TV reviews the 2025 VW Golf 1.4 TSI Reviews
  5. F1 talks up Silverstone’s ‘forever’ future before Starmer meeting Motorsport

Latest Videos

Algeria court to rule on bid to double Boualem Sansal's jail term • FRANCE 24 ...
LIVE: News conference after Dalai Lama reveals his succession plans | REUTERS