Ferrari unveils new Amalfi as Roma replacement
New model replaces and upgrades Ferrari Roma
Image: Supplied
Ferrari revealed its new Amalfi coupé on Tuesday as the luxury sportscar maker mixes petrol and hybrid models in its range while preparing for the launch of its first fully electric vehicle.
The eight-cylinder, 3.85l Amalfi replaces and upgrades the successful 2019 Roma in the entry segment of Ferrari's range and comes two months after the launch of the 296 Speciale hybrid car and its convertible version.
Ferrari will begin unveiling its first EV in October this year in a three-stage process culminating in a world premiere next spring. However, a second EV model that would aim for wider sales is not expected before 2028 because of a substantial lack of demand for high-performance luxury EVs, sources told Reuters.
The Amalfi has similar dimensions to the Roma, differing in its exterior look from its predecessor mainly for its redesigned front.
Image: Supplied
Chief marketing and commercial officer Enrico Galliera said the Amalfi was a true Ferrari sportscar in terms of high performance, technology and driving pleasure, but it also had a "very elegant soul".
"It allows for a different driving experience, less extreme but equally fun, it's suitable for a wide range of driving conditions," he said.
The Amalfi is purely powered by an internal combustion engine which delivers 470kW and 760Nm of torque for a top speed of 320km/h and 0-100km/h in 3.2 seconds. It features a rear integrated active spoiler, contributing to the car's stability at high speed, the company said.
Like the Roma, the Amalfi is a 2+ coupé, meaning it has two small rear seats.
Image: Supplied
The starting price for the new model is set at €240,000 (R5m), with first deliveries to clients scheduled in the first quarter of next year, starting from Europe. Deliveries to US clients are expected to start three to six months later, at a higher price due to import tariffs.
Orders for the Amalfi are being opened on Tuesday but Ferrari's dealers received lots of expressions of interest from clients, Galliera said.
The Roma coupé has gone out of production while its retractable-top version, introduced in 2023, remains in Ferrari's range.
