New Porsche 911 Carrera 4S line-up offers all-wheel drive action
All the trio's models have great traction in slippery conditions
Image: Supplied
Porsche has bolstered its 911 range with the reveal of a spicy new all-wheel drive variant.
Available as a Coupé, Cabriolet or Targa, the 911 Carrera 4S is armed with a 3.0l twin-turbocharged six-cylinder boxer engine making 353kW and 530Nm of torque. Meshed to an eight-speed dual-clutch transmission, this is distributed between the front and rear axles via the firm's proven Porsche Traction Management all-wheel drive system. The latter ensures greater traction and increased stability in slippery road conditions.
Image: Supplied
Straight-line performance is expectantly rapid, with Porsche claiming the Coupé variant will — when fitted with the optional Sport Chrono Package — race from 0-100 km/h in 3.3 seconds and reach a maximum speed of 308 km/h. No more excuses for being late then.
No matter which of the trio you choose to park inside your garage, all three come fitted as standard with 20/21-inch staggered-fitment Carrera S wheels, Porsche Torque Vectoring Plus and a fruity sports exhaust system. There's also a beefy brake package borrowed from the 911 GTS that pairs 408mm discs up front to 380mm rotors at the rear. On both ends the calipers are finished in red. The Targa features rear-wheel steering as standard.
Image: Supplied
Some of the other niceties bundled in for the list price include a standard leather package, wireless smartphone charging, electrically folding side mirrors, Porsche's “Light Design Package”, lane departure warning and a pair of darkness-piercing matrix LED headlights. While the Cabriolet and Targa are equipped with rear seats, Porsche delivers the Coupé as a two-seater as standard, though a rear seat system can be configured at no extra cost.
Image: Supplied
Pricing (inclusive of a three-year Porsche Driveplan)
