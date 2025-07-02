New Models

Range Rover Sport SV Black will satisfy your dark desires

02 July 2025 - 11:14 By Motoring Staff
Adopting an all-black aesthetic, the sinister looking SUV features Narvik Black paintwork complemented by a full Narvik Gloss Black Exterior Pack.
Adopting an all-black aesthetic, the sinister looking SUV features Narvik Black paintwork complemented by a full Narvik Gloss Black Exterior Pack. 
Image: Supplied

If you enjoy a dark, smouldering aesthetic and your detailing game is on point — Lord knows it will be a nightmare to keep clean — the new Range Rover Sport SV Black might take your fancy.

Adopting an all-black aesthetic, the sinister looking SUV features Narvik Black paintwork complemented by a full Narvik Gloss Black Exterior Pack. 

There’s also a black-painted carbon fibre bonnet, a set of 23-inch Gloss Black forged alloy wheels with Gloss Black brake calipers and Gloss Black quad exhausts.

Standout features include 23-inch Gloss Black forged alloy wheels with Gloss Black brake calipers and Gloss Black quad exhausts.
Standout features include 23-inch Gloss Black forged alloy wheels with Gloss Black brake calipers and Gloss Black quad exhausts.
Image: Supplied

The interior receives bespoke SV Black illuminated tread plates, Gloss Black trim finishers and performance seats upholstered in luxurious Ebony Windsor leather.

Being an SV model, power is provided by a 4.4l twin-turbocharged mild-hybrid petrol engine whacking out 467kW and 750Nm of torque, good enough for 0-100km/h in 3.7 seconds and a top speed of 290km/h.

Also present is the firm's advanced 6D Dynamics suspension incorporating hydraulic interlinked dampers, height adjustable air springs and a 48-volt pitch control system that does away with conventional anti-roll bars.

The interior features Gloss Black trim finishers and performance seats upholstered in luxurious Ebony Windsor leather.
The interior features Gloss Black trim finishers and performance seats upholstered in luxurious Ebony Windsor leather.
Image: Supplied

Unique SV-tuned settings have been applied to the intelligent all-wheel drive, all-wheel steering, torque vectoring by braking, configurable dynamics and active locking rear differential to deliver an overall more focused, sports car-like driving experience. 

The Range Rover Sport SV Black will be previewed at Goodwood Festival of Speed, UK, from July 10 to 13. It will be available for clients to order from late 2025, priced from R3,671,500.

