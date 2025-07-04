Other sporty accents include gloss black brake calipers, a silver chrome fuel-filler cap with ‘AMG’ lettering, dark chrome tailpipe trims and the AMG Night Package, which adds high-gloss black treatment to the mirror caps and trim elements.
Customers can further enhance the car’s presence with the optional AMG Night Package II or the wind tunnel-honed AMG Aerodynamics Package. The latter adds a more aggressive front apron with a bigger splitter and extra flics, a larger AMG spoiler lip (Coupé) or roof spoiler (Shooting Brake), trailing edges near the rear apron’s air outlets, and a blade-style rear diffuser — all finished in high-gloss black.
Inside, the Final Edition features AMG Performance seats trimmed in a mix of black man-made leather and suede, contrasted with yellow stitching. This stitching extends to the door panels, dashboard and embroidered ‘45 S’ emblems on the headrests, centre console and floor mats. AMG-illuminated door sills with yellow lighting round off the bespoke treatment.
Mercedes-AMG sends off CLA 45 S 4Matic+ with Final Edition
Image: Supplied
The Mercedes‑AMG CLA 45 S 4Matic+ will be discontinued at the end of the year. To mark the occasion, Mercedes-AMG is launching a Final Edition available in both Coupé and Shooting Brake body styles, each featuring an extensive array of exterior and interior upgrades.
Riding on matte black 19-inch AMG forged wheels with a cross-spoke design, the Final Edition can be ordered in either Manufaktur mountain grey magno or night black uni. Both finishes are complemented by ‘45 S’ lettering on the doors (in black or yellow) and yellow AMG logos on the exterior mirror housings.
Image: Supplied
Image: Supplied
Powering both variants is the familiar 2.0l turbocharged four-cylinder petrol engine producing 310kW and 500Nm. Paired with an eight-speed AMG Speedshift DCT-8G dual-clutch transmission and the fully variable AMG Performance 4Matic+ all-wheel-drive system with AMG Torque Control, the car accelerates from 0-100km/h in a claimed 4.1 seconds and tops out at 270km/h.
The CLA 45 S 4Matic+ Final Edition Coupé and Shooting Brake will be available in select markets until the end of 2025. Pricing has yet to be confirmed.
