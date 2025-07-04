Wheel options include 20" forged alloys or 22" Gloss Black rims with black centre caps and Shadow Atlas Defender script. Behind them sit Gloss Black brake calipers with contrasting Sentient Silver lettering.
New Land Rover Defender Octa Black breaks cover
Image: Supplied
Land Rover has lifted the covers off its new Defender Octa Black that, similar to the recently revealed Range Rover Sport SV Black, embraces a sinister darkened aesthetic.
Visually, the Octa Black stands out with Narvik Black paintwork complemented by Satin Black Powder Coat accents on the front undershield and rear scuff plates, as well as exposed recovery points finished in matching Satin Black.
Gloss Black detailing extends to the front tow eye cover, quad exhaust tips and Land Rover grille badging, which features darkened silver script. Underbody components such as the exhaust silencer cover and the optional deployable tow bar also adopt Gloss or Satin Black finishes.
Image: Supplied
Wheel options include 20" forged alloys or 22" Gloss Black rims with black centre caps and Shadow Atlas Defender script. Behind them sit Gloss Black brake calipers with contrasting Sentient Silver lettering.
Inside, the cabin introduces Ebony Semi-Aniline leather with Kvadrat textile inserts to the Defender range for the first time. Paired with new perforation patterns and backrest stitching, Land Rover says it lends a softer, more tactile finish to the Performance Seats. The seat backs and armrest hinges are finished in Carpathian Grey, while the Cross Car Beam on the dashboard is treated in Satin Black Powder Coat. Optional Chopped Carbon Fibre trim adds further visual impact.
As with the regular Defender Octa, power is provided by a BMW-sourced 4.4l twin-turbocharged mild-hybrid V8 petrol engine delivering 467kW and 750Nm (boosted to 800Nm when Dynamic Launch Mode is engaged). Paired with an eight-speed automatic gearbox and high/low range transfer case, Land Rover claims a 0-100km/h sprint time of 4.0 seconds and a top speed of 250km/h (when fitted with 22" wheels).
Image: Supplied
Supporting this formidable straight-line performance is Land Rover’s 6D Dynamics suspension system: a hydraulically interlinked set-up with continuously variable semiactive dampers engineered to minimise pitch and body roll while preserving ride comfort.
Compared with standard Defender models, the Octa Black sits 28mm higher and has a 68mm wider track. Revised suspension geometry, reinforced wishbones and bespoke dampers with separate accumulators further improve dynamics. Braking is handled by 400mm discs up front with Brembo calipers and the steering system features the fastest ratio of any Defender to date.
Image: Supplied
The Octa Black also features a range of off-road drive modes, including a dedicated Octa Mode for performance driving in challenging terrain. Land Rover’s proven Terrain Response system remains, with its familiar suite of settings including sand, mud and ruts, grass, gravel, snow and rock crawl. A standard ClearSight Ground View camera helps improve visibility in technical off-road scenarios.
Priced from R3,979,500, the Defender Octa Black will be available in limited numbers, each sold in exclusive pre-configured specifications.
