New Models

One-of-a-kind Rolls-Royce Phantom Dentelle is inspired by couture lace

04 July 2025 - 15:38 By Motor News Reporter
The one-off Rolls Royce rides on 22" polished disc wheels with body-coloured centres and features the Spirit of Ecstasy in Rose gold.
The one-off Rolls Royce rides on 22” polished disc wheels with body-coloured centres and features the Spirit of Ecstasy in Rose gold.
Image: Supplied

Rolls-Royce has presented a one-off Phantom Dentelle, inspired by couture lace.

The fabric is known for its intricate designs and luxurious feel and frequently used for garments with delicate embroidery and popularly for bridal wear. 

The personal project was commissioned by a Middle-Eastern client as a gift for their father.

Delicate lace crafted using a rare “Leavers loom” and featuring three-dimensional floral elements and soft pearl-like details is used on the car’s fascia, with bespoke artwork comprising a floral composition with layers of multiple stitch techniques, thread densities and tonal blends including Rose gold, Sunrise and Oatmeal.

The floral composition in delicate lace comprising 160,000 stitches covers the full width of the car's fascia.
The floral composition in delicate lace comprising 160,000 stitches covers the full width of the car’s fascia.
Image: Supplied

A filigree lace-like base — a unique style of jewellery invented in the Middle East — forms a triple-run stitch, creating a mesh structure intertwined with satin stitch that shapes the floral elements with a silk-like sheen, while raised accents echo the original pearl details. In total, the piece comprises more than 160,000 stitches.

A waterfall section between the rear seats continues the shimmering floral theme with a delicate embroidery echoing the botanical detail and comprising about 70,000 stitches. The speaker grilles of the Phantom are also finished in rose gold, complementing the embroidery tones. The interior is completed with Sunrise and Grace white leathers, embroidered “RR” monograms on the front and rear headrests and a Piano white veneer.

The Phantom Dentelle’s exterior is presented in a two-tone finish, the lower body in Crystal over arctic white and the upper body in Crystal over Palais nemasker dawn — a colour reserved for the commissioning client’s exclusive use. A hand-painted motif of a leafy branch with pearl “berries” reflects the artwork theme inside.

The car rides on 22" fully polished disc wheels with body-coloured centres and Arctic white centre pinstripes. The polished Pantheon grille is crowned with the Spirit of Ecstasy in rose gold; as are the engraved treadplates.

The floral embroidery between the rear seats comprises about 70,000 stitches.
The floral embroidery between the rear seats comprises about 70,000 stitches.
Image: Supplied

Previous flower themed Rolls-Royce one-offs include a Phantom Orchid designed for a Singaporean client and a Phantom Cherry Blossom for a Japanese client inspired by Sakura blooms. In 2020 Rolls-Royce introduced a rose bred exclusively for the marque by British breeder Philip Harkness that grows only at the home of Rolls-Royce in Goodwood, UK.

