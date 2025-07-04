Alpine has unveiled its first 100% electric competition car. Built for one-make rally events and local competitions, the A290 Rallye differentiates itself from its road-going sister with key safety upgrades such as an FIA-compliant roll cage and Sabelt bucket seats.
Though peak output remains unchanged at 164kW and 300Nm, the hatchback's e-motor now sends drive to the front wheels via a competition-spec ZF limited-slip differential. Alpine has also paired it with an updated gearbox and the electronic management system.
Chassis tweaks include ALP Racing Suspension shock absorbers and 18" EVO Corse wheels shod with Michelin Pilot Sport A tyres. Controlled by Alpine Racing's bespoke ABS control unit, stopping power is provided by six-piston monoblock calipers and 350mm discs up front, while the rear gets single-pot calipers working on 280mm rotors. There's also a hydraulic handbrake to help initiate controlled slides and rotations during cornering.
The new Alpine A290 Rallye is priced at €59,990 (R1,243,952 excluding VAT) and is set to make its debut at the Goodwood Festival of Speed from July 10 to 13.
The new Alpine A290 Rallye is ready to go racing
Image: Supplied
