New Models

Ineos introduces cargo-focused Grenadier Commercial in SA

The two-seat panel van enables business customers to reclaim VAT after purchase

07 July 2025 - 09:13 By Motor News Reporter
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
The new Grenadier Commercial blends off-road grit with commercial loading usage.
The new Grenadier Commercial blends off-road grit with commercial loading usage.
Image: Ineos

Ineos Automotive has launched the new Grenadier Commercial in South Africa. 

The new model features two seats and aluminium panels replacing the rearmost passenger windows. The cargo area behind a steel bulkhead measures 1,512mm in length and a width of 1,268mm, with 1,064mm between the wheel arches, able to fit a standard 1,200mm x 800mm euro pallet inside the 2,088l of load volume.

It’s built with trade applications in mind and thus rated as an accredited N1 class vehicle — a four-wheeled vehicle used for carrying goods and not exceeding a maximum mass of 3,500kg, enabling business customers to reclaim the VAT after purchase.

Bolstering its toughness is a braked towing capacity of 3,500kg and a 5,500kg winch for recovering itself or other vehicles out of any quagmire. Power-train choices are an in-line petrol turbo six cylinder 3.0l engine with 210kW and 450Nm outputs or the 3.0l six-cylinder turbo diesel with 183kW and 550Nm. Both BMW-supplied motors are paired with eight-speed automatic transmissions. 

The ladder-frame chassis, with up to three locking differentials and permanent four-wheel drive, ensure progress on inhospitable terrain.

Amenities include a 12.3" LCD colour touchscreen, Pathfinder off-road navigation, wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, bluetooth, digital radio, front USB ports and front and rear 12V socket.

The cargo area offers 2,088l of load space with a steel bulkhead separator.
The cargo area offers 2,088l of load space with a steel bulkhead separator.
Image: Supplied

“Customers have been asking for this addition to our model line-up since we launched in 2022, so we’re pleased to make this available so quickly.

“The versatility of the Grenadier platform allows this level of modification without any compromise to the driving dynamics or off-road capabilities,” said George Ratcliffe, commercial director of Ineos Automotive.

“Adding the commercial variant to our line-up reinforces our commitment to South Africa. We’re broadening the vehicle’s appeal to a wider variety of situations and ensuring its fitness for purpose on-road, off-road and the balance sheet,” said Tim Abbott, regional director Africa & Middle East.

Prices start from R1,217,000, excluding VAT.

MORE:

Mercedes-AMG sends off CLA 45 S 4Matic+ with Final Edition

The Mercedes‑AMG CLA 45 S 4Matic+ will be discontinued at the end of the year. To mark the occasion, Mercedes-AMG is launching a Final Edition ...
Motoring
2 days ago

One-of-a-kind Rolls-Royce Phantom Dentelle is inspired by couture lace

The special commission is a one-of-kind gift to a father
Motoring
2 days ago

The new Alpine A290 Rallye is ready to go racing

Alpine has unveiled its first 100% electric competition car. Built for one-make rally events and local competitions, the A290 Rallye differentiates ...
Motoring
3 days ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Black ice is the cause of many road accidents every winter South Africa
  2. LONG-TERM UPDATE 4 | Our MINI Countryman SE packs hot hatch pace Reviews
  3. South African Jordan Pepper takes maiden DTM victory at Norisring Motorsport
  4. WATCH | Hyundai Getz, VW Golf or Toyota Tazz — which is the best used car for a ... Features
  5. Porsche celebrates 70 years of PCA with limited-edition 911 Club Coupe New Models

Latest Videos

Buyer's Guide Ep97 | BMW 120d, Honda Jazz, Toyota Corolla Quest, VW Citi Golf, ...
Health Minister receives investigation report on racial allegations in health ...