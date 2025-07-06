Ineos introduces cargo-focused Grenadier Commercial in SA

Ineos Automotive has launched the new Grenadier Commercial in South Africa.
The new model features two seats and aluminium panels replacing the rearmost passenger windows. The cargo area behind a steel bulkhead measures 1,512mm in length and a width of 1,268mm, with 1,064mm between the wheel arches, able to fit a standard 1,200mm x 800mm euro pallet inside the 2,088l of load volume.
It’s built with trade applications in mind and thus rated as an accredited N1 class vehicle — a four-wheeled vehicle used for carrying goods and not exceeding a maximum mass of 3,500kg, enabling business customers to reclaim the VAT after purchase.
Bolstering its toughness is a braked towing capacity of 3,500kg and a 5,500kg winch for recovering itself or other vehicles out of any quagmire. Power-train choices are an in-line petrol turbo six cylinder 3.0l engine with 210kW and 450Nm outputs or the 3.0l six-cylinder turbo diesel with 183kW and 550Nm. Both BMW-supplied motors are paired with eight-speed automatic transmissions.
The ladder-frame chassis, with up to three locking differentials and permanent four-wheel drive, ensure progress on inhospitable terrain.
Amenities include a 12.3" LCD colour touchscreen, Pathfinder off-road navigation, wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, bluetooth, digital radio, front USB ports and front and rear 12V socket.
Image: Ineos
Image: Supplied
“Customers have been asking for this addition to our model line-up since we launched in 2022, so we’re pleased to make this available so quickly.
“The versatility of the Grenadier platform allows this level of modification without any compromise to the driving dynamics or off-road capabilities,” said George Ratcliffe, commercial director of Ineos Automotive.
“Adding the commercial variant to our line-up reinforces our commitment to South Africa. We’re broadening the vehicle’s appeal to a wider variety of situations and ensuring its fitness for purpose on-road, off-road and the balance sheet,” said Tim Abbott, regional director Africa & Middle East.
Prices start from R1,217,000, excluding VAT.
