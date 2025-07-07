The 911 Club Coupe is also equipped with Porsche’s PASM sport suspension system (10mm lower than on a standard 911 Carrera), a mechanical limited-slip differential with torque vectoring, a sport exhaust system, rear-axle steering and the Sport Chrono package. Braking is handled by six-piston fixed calipers up front and four-piston calipers at the rear, clamping down on 350mm vented and cross-drilled discs.
Limited to only 70 units, the car wears a unique Paint to Sample Sholarblau Metallic finish, a fresh metallic interpretation of the original Clubblau shade used on the 2015 PCA Club Coupe. Other exclusive details include a SportDesign front fascia with red accents, staggered RS Spyder wheels (20-inch front, 21-inch rear) finished in Satin Black with Brilliant Silver accents, Club Coupe logos on the doors, a rear 911 decal in Brilliant Silver and grille slat inlays in Guards Red, a nod to PCA’s signature colours.
Porsche celebrates 70 years of PCA with limited-edition 911 Club Coupe
Image: Supplied
Porschephiles in the US and Canada can snap up the new 911 Club Coupe built to celebrate 70 years of the Porsche Club of America (PCA), the world’s largest club for Porsche owners, founded in 1955 by Bill Sholar.
Based on the 911 Carrera T, the exclusive model is powered by a 3.0l twin-turbocharged six-cylinder boxer engine producing 290kW and 450Nm of torque. Power is sent to the rear axle via a six-speed manual transmission, featuring a tactile walnut-wood gear lever.
Image: Supplied
The 911 Club Coupe is also equipped with Porsche’s PASM sport suspension system (10mm lower than on a standard 911 Carrera), a mechanical limited-slip differential with torque vectoring, a sport exhaust system, rear-axle steering and the Sport Chrono package. Braking is handled by six-piston fixed calipers up front and four-piston calipers at the rear, clamping down on 350mm vented and cross-drilled discs.
Limited to only 70 units, the car wears a unique Paint to Sample Sholarblau Metallic finish, a fresh metallic interpretation of the original Clubblau shade used on the 2015 PCA Club Coupe. Other exclusive details include a SportDesign front fascia with red accents, staggered RS Spyder wheels (20-inch front, 21-inch rear) finished in Satin Black with Brilliant Silver accents, Club Coupe logos on the doors, a rear 911 decal in Brilliant Silver and grille slat inlays in Guards Red, a nod to PCA’s signature colours.
Image: Supplied
The Carrera T’s Vanadium Grey mirrors are painted to match the body, while a 1970 Year PCA badge sits on the engine lid grille.
Inside, the cabin is trimmed in black leather with contrast stitching in Speed Blue and Guards Red. Illuminated Porsche Club of America door sills, puddle lamps projecting the PCA 70-year logo, an embossed centre console lid and Club Coupe branding on the dashboard complete the bespoke look. The seatbelts and steering wheel’s 12 o’clock marker are also finished in Guards Red.
Image: Supplied
An optional extended equipment package adds tartan fabric seat centres in a PCA 70-year pattern, additional Speed Blue stitching and leather seat-release pull loops in Guards Red. The leather owner’s manual wallet features matching stitching and bears a Club Coupe 70 Years Porsche Club of America embossment. The key is painted in Sholarblau and comes in a black leather pouch with Speed Blue stitching and an embossed Club Coupe logo.
The first example of the 911 Club Coupe (not part of the 70-unit production run) will join the Porsche Museum collection. The second car will be raffled to a PCA member, with the remainder initially offered for sale exclusively to PCA members. Production begins this fall and will run through to spring 2026 (autumn in the southern hemisphere). Pricing will be announced in due course.
MORE
Ineos introduces cargo-focused Grenadier Commercial in SA
Mercedes-AMG sends off CLA 45 S 4Matic+ with Final Edition
One-of-a-kind Rolls-Royce Phantom Dentelle is inspired by couture lace
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos