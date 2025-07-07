New Models

Porsche previews Cayenne Electric with record-breaking run

Gabriela Jílková shaved more than four seconds off the previous SUV record on the Shelsley Walsh hill climb

07 July 2025 - 17:16 By Motoring Staff
TAG Heuer Porsche Formula E Team simulator and development driver Gabriela Jílková and her record-breaking Cayenne Electric prototype.
Image: Supplied

A camouflaged near-production prototype of the upcoming Porsche Cayenne Electric has set a new SUV benchmark at the UK’s historic Shelsley Walsh hill climb.

Driven by TAG Heuer Porsche Formula E Team simulator and development driver Gabriela Jílková, the battery-powered Cayenne completed the steep 914m course in 31.28 seconds, shaving more than four seconds off the previous SUV record.

While Porsche is keeping full technical details under wraps for the time being, it has confirmed the vehicle features Porsche Active Ride, an advanced chassis system used in the Taycan and designed to keep the body level even under extreme cornering and braking forces.

Thanks to sophisticated thermal management of its high-voltage battery system, the Cayenne Electric also boasts a towing capacity of up to 3,500kg and delivers more power than the current range-topping Turbo E-Hybrid with GT Package, which produces 544kW.

The prototype will be on display at the Goodwood Festival of Speed from July 10 to 13.

