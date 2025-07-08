Ferrari unveils Daytona SP3 Tailor Made for charity auction at Monterey Car Week

Ferrari has revealed a one-off Daytona SP3 to be auctioned by RM Sotheby’s during Monterey Car Week in California this August.

Created through the Italian carmaker's Tailor Made customisation programme, this unique model features a striking two-tone livery in carbon fibre/Giallo Modena with glossy black elements on the front splitter, side sills and rear diffuser.

A full-length Ferrari logotype (also in Giallo Modena) is applied across the upper body, marking the first time the brand has used its logo in this way.

The interior features an innovative fabric made from recycled tyres bearing the distinctive Prancing Horse motif, while the dashboard and steering column are constructed from the same lightweight carbon fibre used in Formula 1, underscoring the car’s connection to Ferrari’s racing heritage.

Powered by a 6.5l naturally aspirated V12 engine producing 618kW and 697Nm, the car carries the designation 599+1, acknowledging it as an extra addition to the sold-out 599-unit run of the Daytona SP3. A bespoke plaque will be fitted to commemorate its singular status.

All proceeds from the auction will go to The Ferrari Foundation in support of educational initiatives. Among its recent projects is a partnership with Save the Children, which includes helping rebuild the Aveson Charter School in Altadena, California, after it was destroyed by the Eaton wildfire earlier this year.