FIRST DRIVE | We get behind the wheel of the updated VW T-Cross
German compact SUV gets upgrades to stay competitive with keenly priced Chinese rivals
Image: Denis Droppa
Launched in 2019, the T-Cross is Volkswagen’s best-selling SUV and was recently given a midlife upgrade with refreshed exterior styling, an updated interior and new tech.
The update comes none too soon with VW and other legacy brands having to fight off a growing number of keenly priced rivals from China and India getting more sophisticated with more features.
Late last year, Volkswagen SA launched the latest T-Cross in upper-grade Life, Style and R-Line guises priced between R471,400 and R543,800. Earlier this year, it followed up with more affordable Base versions priced at R399,900 and R418,200. All variants are imported and sold with a three-year/120,000km warranty and three-year/45,000km service plan.
Volkswagen has given the new T-Cross more styling swagger, with restyled front and rear bumpers, revised light clusters and a new radiator grille. Three bold new exterior colours are available: Grape Yellow, Clear Blue Metallic and Kings Red Metallic.
Standard assistance systems consist of adaptive cruise control with stop/go functionality, cornering assist, lane assist, emergency assist and pedestrian monitoring.
All T-Cross models are powered by a 1.0l three-cylinder turbocharged petrol engine. The Base version has outputs of 70kW and 175Nm and a five-speed manual transmission, with all other versions getting the more powerful 85kW/200Nm unit paired with a seven-speed DSG gearbox.
Image: Denis Droppa
VW last week hosted a drive event of the revamped T-Cross in Gauteng, where I drove the range-topping T-Cross R-Line.
All variants of VW’s compact crossover are fairly well equipped, with the Base models fitted with an 8” infotainment system with app connect, two USB ports, a multifunction steering wheel, central locking, cloth seat upholstery, air conditioning, hill assist, 16” wheels and tyre pressure monitoring.
The range-topping R-Line ups the ante with features such as 17” Valencia alloy wheels, digital instrument panel, two-zone Climatronic air conditioning system, a choice of three driving modes and IQ Matrix LED headlights, which allow permanent main beam. It has a sporty R-Line body kit and more stylish ArtVelour R-Line seats.
At R543,800, the flagship T-Cross is expensive compared with more powerful Chinese rivals such as the:
VW is unable to compete against them in pricing, relying more on its long-standing German heritage and after-sales reputation to try to keep buyers in the fold, but the T-Cross also comes with noticeable improvements.
The most welcome change is the upgraded interior. The previous T-Cross was marred by budget-feeling interior plastics and the update brings a richer-looking soft-touch dashboard and front door trims across the range. It gives the cabin a more premium feel, an area where the Chinese competition excels.
The T-Cross also has a new digital instrument panel to replace the analogue unit, a new free-standing 8” infotainment display and wireless charging. Smartphones are able to wirelessly pair with the infotainment via Android Auto or Apple CarPlay.
The ventilation system is changed with touch-style sliders. While they’re more modern looking, I find them a little more finicky to use than the previous knobs.
The test car averaged a frugal 6.0l /100km in a town/freeway mix and the T-Cross hits the mark in terms of fuel economy, an area where Chinese rivals tend to suffer.
It is a nippy performer. Except for a touch of turbo lag when pulling off at Gauteng altitude, the perky 85kW turbo engine feels responsive when darting about the suburbs and cruises easily at the speed limit on freeways. Volkswagen claims a 0-100km/h sprint in 10.2 seconds and a 193km/h top speed.
The small three-cylinder unit doesn’t have to be thrashed hard to deliver the goods and has good midrange torque and decent refinement.
The T-Cross is pleasant to drive, with a comfortable ride and light steering and VW’s characteristic solid and robust feel. The 180mm ground clearance provides elevation without making the car feel top heavy and it scampers neatly through corners.
At 4,235mm in length, VW’s compact SUV has a roomy cabin that can take four adults and a reasonably spacious 377l boot containing a space-saver spare wheel.
Sales of the T-Cross have declined in recent years in the face of increased competition, but it remains VW’s most popular SUV for its family practicality, excellent fuel economy and reasonably attainable pricing. The brand has a more affordable new SUV waiting in the wings, however, with the small VW Tengo to be locally built at VW’s factory in Gqeberha from 2027.
