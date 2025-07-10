New Models

What you'll pay for the Mercedes-AMG E 53 Hybrid 4Matic+ Edition 1

10 July 2025 - 17:02 By Motoring Staff
The Edition 1 distinguishes itself with Manufaktur Alpine Grey solid paintwork.
Image: Supplied
Image: Supplied

Fans of the three-pointed star will be excited to know a limited number of Mercedes-AMG E 53 Hybrid 4Matic+ Edition 1 models have arrived in South Africa. 

Parked next to the regular model, the Edition 1 distinguishes itself with Manufaktur Alpine Grey solid paintwork, 21" AMG cross-spoke forged alloy wheels, standard AMG Night Package and AMG Exterior Carbon Package.

Other neat design touches include an illuminated AMG-specific radiator grille and a sporty diffuser with round quad tailpipes. 

21" AMG cross-spoke forged alloy wheels are fitted as standard.
Image: Supplied
Image: Supplied

Exclusive interior details include body-hugging AMG Performance seats, contrasting yellow topstitching, yellow seat belts, an MBUX Superscreen with passenger monitor and an AMG Performance steering wheel wrapped in Nappa leather and Dinamica microfibre.

As on the “standard” Mercedes-AMG E 53 Hybrid 4Matic+, the Edition 1 is powered by a 330kW/560Nm 3.0l six-cylinder turbocharged petrol engine paired to a 120kW/480Nm e-motor integrated into the vehicle's nine-speed AMG Speedshift TCT 9G transmission.

Total system output is rated at 430kW and 750Nm worth of torque; figures good enough to propel the Edition 1 from 0-100km/h in 3.8 seconds thanks to the standard AMG Dynamic Plus package that unlocks the carmaker's Race Start launch control system and momentarily provides an extra 20kW. Maximum speed is also increased to 280km/h.

AMG Performance seats feature contrasting yellow topstitching.
Image: Supplied
Image: Supplied

Other trick features fitted to the Edition 1 include an AMG high-performance compound brake system, AMG Ride Control steel sprung suspension system with specially tuned two-valve adaptive adjustable damping and an electronic rear limited-slip differential. 

Only 12 units have been confirmed for South Africa, with each retailing for R3,228,200.

