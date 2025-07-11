Tipping the scales at just 1,250kg and riding on staggered lightweight forged aluminium wheels (19" front, 20" rear), the 95-59 is full of interesting design details: dihedral doors, a floating active rear wing, glass roof panels and a centrally mounted titanium exhaust inspired by the “brutalist organic forms” of the fifth-generation F-22 fighter jet.
Hidden from view but just as impressive are Inconel exhaust headers, titanium secondary and tailpipes, titanium body fixings and gold-plated heat shielding throughout the engine bay and exhaust system (another clear homage to the legendary F1).
Power comes from a 4.0l twin-turbocharged V8 producing a claimed 633kW and 880Nm. That gives the 95-59 a power-to-weight ratio of 522kW per tonne. Impressive. Drive is sent to the rear wheels via a seven-speed SSG gearbox.
While Lanzante hasn’t released any official performance figures yet, expect it to be ludicrously fast — as it should be, given its equally ludicrous £1,020,000 (R24.6m) price tag.
Got a spare R24.6m? Then the new Lanzante 95-59 could be yours
Image: Supplied
British automotive engineering firm Lanzante has revealed its new limited run 95-59 supercar at the Goodwood Festival of Speed.
The car’s cryptic name pays tribute to the Lanzante-run McLaren F1 GTR that won the 24 Hours of Le Mans in 1995. The “59” refers to the number of units planned for production.
Built on a current McLaren platform and clad in exposed “Ueno Grey” carbon fibre bodywork, the 95-59 features a three-seat layout with the driver positioned centrally — a clear nod to the iconic McLaren F1. It also offers space for luggage and a generous cruising range, giving it real-world usability beyond pure track-day thrills.
Image: Supplied
Tipping the scales at just 1,250kg and riding on staggered lightweight forged aluminium wheels (19" front, 20" rear), the 95-59 is full of interesting design details: dihedral doors, a floating active rear wing, glass roof panels and a centrally mounted titanium exhaust inspired by the “brutalist organic forms” of the fifth-generation F-22 fighter jet.
Hidden from view but just as impressive are Inconel exhaust headers, titanium secondary and tailpipes, titanium body fixings and gold-plated heat shielding throughout the engine bay and exhaust system (another clear homage to the legendary F1).
Power comes from a 4.0l twin-turbocharged V8 producing a claimed 633kW and 880Nm. That gives the 95-59 a power-to-weight ratio of 522kW per tonne. Impressive. Drive is sent to the rear wheels via a seven-speed SSG gearbox.
While Lanzante hasn’t released any official performance figures yet, expect it to be ludicrously fast — as it should be, given its equally ludicrous £1,020,000 (R24.6m) price tag.
READ MORE:
Porsche 911 Carrera Coupé Reimagined by Singer sizzles at Goodwood Festival of Speed
What you'll pay for the Mercedes-AMG E 53 Hybrid 4Matic+ Edition 1
Porsche presents new Taycan and Cayenne Black Edition models
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos