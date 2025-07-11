New Models

Mazda CX-60 enhanced with under-the-skin upgrades

11 July 2025 - 10:40 By Motoring Staff
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
The mid-size crossover SUV rides on a recalibrated suspension Mazda says offers a more compliant ride thanks to softer springs combined with increased damper force.
The mid-size crossover SUV rides on a recalibrated suspension Mazda says offers a more compliant ride thanks to softer springs combined with increased damper force.
Image: Supplied

Mazda has refined its CX-60 line-up with technical updates said to improve the overall driving experience. 

The mid-size crossover SUV rides on a recalibrated suspension Mazda said offers a more compliant ride, thanks to softer springs combined with increased damper force.

The Japanese carmaker has also optimised the front knuckles for better steering precision and refined NVH levels for a quieter cabin. 

The all-wheel drive system benefits from improved software delivering smoother power delivery and optimised traction in diverse conditions. 

In addition to the technical changes, Mazda has expanded the exterior colour palette, with the introduction of Zircon Sand. 

Pricing

  • Mazda CX-60 2.5 Dynamic Edition Auto: R706,700 
  • Mazda CX-60 2.5 Individual Edition Auto AWD: R888,700 
  • Mazda CX-60 3.3 DE Takumi Edition Auto AWD: R1,085,100

Pricing includes a five-year/unlimited kilometre service and warranty plan.

READ MORE:

What you'll pay for the Mercedes-AMG E 53 Hybrid 4Matic+ Edition 1

Fans of the three-pointed star will be excited to know a limited number of Mercedes-AMG E 53 Hybrid 4Matic+ Edition 1 models have arrived in South ...
Motoring
20 hours ago

New Ford Tourneo Custom Sport and Titanium X land in Mzansi

Ford South Africa has added two new model derivatives to its Tourneo Custom line-up.
Motoring
23 hours ago

Porsche presents new Taycan and Cayenne Black Edition models

Porsche has revealed a special series of Taycan and Cayenne Black Edition models finished with sporty black accents.
Motoring
1 day ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Ford agrees to voluntary redundancies for troubled EV site in Cologne news
  2. Tesla marks formal India entry with Mumbai launch event news
  3. Driving drunk, speeding, no seatbelts: SA ranks worst for road safety South Africa
  4. Porsche 911 Carrera Coupé Reimagined by Singer sizzles at Goodwood Festival of ... New Models
  5. POLL | Should repeat drunk drivers face automatic jail time? South Africa

Latest Videos

Chris Brown arrives at court in London over an alleged assault in a nightclub
Exposing Israel’s Gaza Plan | Daniel Levy