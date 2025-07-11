Mazda has refined its CX-60 line-up with technical updates said to improve the overall driving experience.
The mid-size crossover SUV rides on a recalibrated suspension Mazda said offers a more compliant ride, thanks to softer springs combined with increased damper force.
The Japanese carmaker has also optimised the front knuckles for better steering precision and refined NVH levels for a quieter cabin.
The all-wheel drive system benefits from improved software delivering smoother power delivery and optimised traction in diverse conditions.
In addition to the technical changes, Mazda has expanded the exterior colour palette, with the introduction of Zircon Sand.
Pricing
- Mazda CX-60 2.5 Dynamic Edition Auto: R706,700
- Mazda CX-60 2.5 Individual Edition Auto AWD: R888,700
- Mazda CX-60 3.3 DE Takumi Edition Auto AWD: R1,085,100
Pricing includes a five-year/unlimited kilometre service and warranty plan.
Mazda CX-60 enhanced with under-the-skin upgrades
Image: Supplied
