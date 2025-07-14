Like the chassis, the bodywork has been engineered for rapid disassembly and reassembly, minimising time spent in the pits. The front and rear ends, for example, are each constructed from a single piece of composite material while the engine cover and bonnet have also been designed for rapid removal. Even the front lights are fitted with a quick-connect system to allow for fast replacement in the event of on-track contact.
Another thoughtful tweak is the GT3 car’s four-part aerodynamic undertray: the centre section can be swapped while the vehicle sits on its built-in air jacks. The refuelling system has also been redesigned to allow a faster flow rate, while the fuel tank has been reconfigured to accommodate a new sensor offering more accurate readings.
With the hybrid system removed to comply with regulations, the Temerario GT3 is powered by a 4.0l twin-turbocharged V8 engine delivering 410kW (subject to balance of performance adjustments). The race spec motor features a flat-plane crankshaft, titanium conrods, a custom Capristo exhaust system and a redesigned airbox tailored for the GT3 spec turbochargers.
Lamborghini says it has also recalibrated the engine for a broader, more usable rev range. Power is sent to the rear wheels via a new six-speed transverse gearbox.
Lamborghini reveals new race-ready Temerario GT3
Image: Supplied
Lamborghini has pulled the wraps off a track-only version of its new Temerario supercar.
Developed to compete in GT3 championships around the world, the new Temerario GT3 features a revised aluminium spaceframe chassis that’s lighter and easier to service than the version used in the roadgoing model.
Thanks to input from Squadra Corse, Lamborghini’s motorsport division, the front and rear subframes are easily removable to allow snappier repairs during race weekends. To meet FIA safety regulations, a roll cage has been integrated into the central chassis structure, while the production car’s hybrid system has been stripped out.
Lamborghini Centro Stile worked with Squadra Corse to develop the race car’s bodywork, which is made from lightweight carbon fibre composite. It’s been aerodynamically optimised to boost cooling, increase downforce and reduce drag.
Image: Supplied
Like the chassis, the bodywork has been engineered for rapid disassembly and reassembly, minimising time spent in the pits. The front and rear ends, for example, are each constructed from a single piece of composite material while the engine cover and bonnet have also been designed for rapid removal. Even the front lights are fitted with a quick-connect system to allow for fast replacement in the event of on-track contact.
Another thoughtful tweak is the GT3 car’s four-part aerodynamic undertray: the centre section can be swapped while the vehicle sits on its built-in air jacks. The refuelling system has also been redesigned to allow a faster flow rate, while the fuel tank has been reconfigured to accommodate a new sensor offering more accurate readings.
With the hybrid system removed to comply with regulations, the Temerario GT3 is powered by a 4.0l twin-turbocharged V8 engine delivering 410kW (subject to balance of performance adjustments). The race spec motor features a flat-plane crankshaft, titanium conrods, a custom Capristo exhaust system and a redesigned airbox tailored for the GT3 spec turbochargers.
Lamborghini says it has also recalibrated the engine for a broader, more usable rev range. Power is sent to the rear wheels via a new six-speed transverse gearbox.
Image: Supplied
Compared with the outgoing Huracán GT3, the Temerario GT3 rides on a longer wheelbase and has a wider track front and rear for enhanced cornering stability. It also features six-way adjustable KW dampers at all four corners and lightweight 18" Ronal wheels.
Steering is handled by a custom hydraulic rack designed to optimise suspension geometry and driver feedback.
Inside the stripped cockpit, there’s an upgraded electronics suite, new switchgear with updated graphics, a more advanced data logger and a redesigned steering wheel shaped with input from Lamborghini factory and customer drivers.
Lamborghini says the Temerario GT3 will make its competitive debut at the 12 Hours of Sebring in March 2026.
READ MORE:
Got a spare R24.6m? Then the new Lanzante 95-59 could be yours
Porsche 911 Carrera Coupé Reimagined by Singer sizzles at Goodwood Festival of Speed
Porsche presents new Taycan and Cayenne Black Edition models
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos