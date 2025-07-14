Ferrari reveals more extreme 296 Speciale

Ferrari has unveiled the most potent iteration of its hybrid 296 rear-wheel drive supercar.
The 296 Speciale, available in berlinetta (coupe) and drop-top Aperta guises, has been sharpened with improved power, tweaked aerodynamics and enhanced suspension, with a weight reduction.
These measures were aimed at delivering more driving thrills and the mid-rear engined plug-in hybrid represents the new pinnacle for the Italian marque’s production car line-up in driving fun, said Ferrari.
The high-revving 2.9l V6 twin turbo engine uses racing technology — including titanium connecting rods, reinforced pistons and a lightened crankshaft — to hike the power output to 515kW, compared with 488kW for the standard 296.
The electric motor has also been uprated and the hybrid drivetrain delivers a combined power output of 648kW, up from the previous 610kW and a record for a rear-wheel drive production Ferrari. The 296 Speciale also has an enhanced sound with the addition of new acoustic ducts.
The coupe’s weight has been reduced by 60kg compared with the 296 GTB by using materials such as carbon fibre for some body parts. The 0-100km/h sprint is quoted at 2.8 seconds — a one-tenth improvement — with top speed rated at more than 330km/h.
Image: Denis Droppa
Image: Supplied
The 296 Speciale generates 435kg of downforce at 250km/h — 20% more than the 296 GTB — thanks to solutions developed in the Ferrari 296 Challenge racing series.
These include an aero damper integrated into the front bonnet and the vertical fins on the rear bumper, with new side wings that work with the active rear spoiler. With the existing low drag and high downforce configurations, the spoiler has a new medium downforce setting which improves rear-end stability at high speeds.
A dedicated version of the Michelin Pilot Sport Cup2 tyre has been developed for the 296 Speciale, which benefits from experience gained with the Ferrari F80 hypercar.
Brake cooling has also been improved to deal with the greater thermal loads the car is capable of with its increased power output, downforce and tyre grip.
To heighten the car’s predictability when driven at the limit, Ferrari also fine-tuned the electronic control systems, suspension set-up and tyres.
IN PICS | Highlights of the 2025 Goodwood Festival of Speed
The 296 Speciale is equipped with the latest generation ABS Evo dynamic control system, which improves braking precision and repeatability in all surface and grip conditions.
The spring and damper settings have been revised and the car rides 5mm lower than the 296 GTB — reducing maximum roll angle when cornering by 13%.
The 296 Speciale retains the eight-speed dual-clutch gearbox but it has been improved with shorter shift times.
The 296 Speciale delivers a performance boost for a limited period of time when exiting corners. Inherited from the Ferrari SF90 XX Stradale, this boost function is available in the Qualify mode.
The interior of the 296 Speciale has a more pared-down, race-focused design with fewer elements and more carbon fibre and Alcantara.
A new Verde Nürburgring vivid green exterior colour with white stripes was developed specifically for the 296 Speciale. Customers can complement the livery with a number of their choice from 00 to 99.
