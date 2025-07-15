New Models

Refreshed Honda HR-V lands in Mzansi: pricing and specs

Available solely in Elegance specification, there's several updates on the outside and inside

15 July 2025 - 11:03 By Motoring Staff
The refreshed HR-V has a matching radiator grille and two-tone alloy wheels.
Image: Supplied

Honda South Africa has updated its HR-V with a number of exterior and interior upgrades, enhanced specifications and a more attainable price tag. 

Compared to the outgoing model, the new HR-V features a redesigned body-coloured radiator grille, new dual-tone 18-inch alloy wheels and a full-LED tail light strip. The rear bumper benefits from a new high-gloss garnish while the exterior colour palette offers a choice of five eye-catching hues: Crystal Black Pearlescent, Opal White Pearlescent, Brilliant Sporty Blue Metallic, Meteoroid Grey Metallic and Ignite Red Metallic.

Cabin highlights include eco-friendly leather seats, a redesigned centre console with two USB ports (Type A/Type C), a 15W wireless charging pad and an eight-inch touchscreen infotainment screen compatible with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.

Available solely in Elegance specification (Comfort and Executive variants fall away), other standard features include automatic highbeam headlamps, a six-speaker audio system, keyless entry, adaptive cruise control, six airbags and Honda Sensing. The latter avails driver aids such as lane-keeping assist, emergency braking and road departure mitigation.

The new Honda HR-V retails for R539,000, including a five-year/200,000km warranty and four-year/60,000km service plan.

