Refreshed Honda HR-V lands in Mzansi: pricing and specs

Honda South Africa has updated its HR-V with a number of exterior and interior upgrades, enhanced specifications and a more attainable price tag.
Compared to the outgoing model, the new HR-V features a redesigned body-coloured radiator grille, new dual-tone 18-inch alloy wheels and a full-LED tail light strip. The rear bumper benefits from a new high-gloss garnish while the exterior colour palette offers a choice of five eye-catching hues: Crystal Black Pearlescent, Opal White Pearlescent, Brilliant Sporty Blue Metallic, Meteoroid Grey Metallic and Ignite Red Metallic.
