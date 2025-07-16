New Models

More powerful VW Amarok and Golf GTI to make SA debut soon

Double cab has 222kW and GTI packs 195kW, and both use petrol turbo engines

17 July 2025 - 09:21
Phuti Mpyane Senior Motoring Correspondent
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
The Amarok will gain a new flagship petrol derivative.
The Amarok will gain a new flagship petrol derivative.
Image: Supplied

Volkswagen has confirmed it will use the coming Festival of Motoring at Kyalami on August 29-31 to announce a new engine derivative for its Amarok double-cab bakkie range and one other new model.

The hotter Amarok, powered by a 2.3l turbocharged petrol four-cylinder engine, was announced in 2022 when the rest of the range debuted in this market.

The new motor is a more performance-orientated unit developing 222kW, a higher output than the 184kW produced by the now range-topping 3.0 V6 turbodiesel powering the Amarok Panamericana and Aventura models.

VWSA says its local launch is scheduled for the fourth quarter of 2025, but the company could not be drawn on pricing and other details, saying more details will be shared closer to the launch.

A power increase lops half a second off the GTI’s 0-100 time.
A power increase lops half a second off the GTI’s 0-100 time.
Image: Denis Droppa

The new Amarok will not be the only topic at VW’s stand, though. With the launch of the new Tayron SUV imminent, the replacement of the seven-seat Tiguan Allspace will be available for viewing, including the new Crafter commercial range to be launched in September. 

VWSA says visitors to its stand will also be treated to the reveal of another exciting new model, the facelifted Mk8 Golf GTI, colloquially known as the 8.5.

The updated 195kW GTI we drove in Wolfsburg, Germany, a few months ago was not part of the market introduction of the new enhancements earlier in the year, with only the 1.4 TSI models going on sale.

Any hopes that locals would see the new Tengo compact crossover, which is to be built at VW’s plant in Kariega, at the show were dashed. The company says it’ll show up next year, despite upgrades to prepare for its assembly in Gqeberha having been completed.

READ MORE:

Why the Ford Ranger Raptor is the Swiss Army knife of double-cabs

The mix of capabilities makes it the ultimate species on sale.
Lifestyle
6 hours ago

Refreshed Honda HR-V lands in Mzansi: pricing and specs

Honda South Africa has updated its HR-V with a number of exterior/interior upgrades, enhanced specification and a more attainable price tag.
Motoring
2 days ago

Mazda CX-60 enhanced with under-the-skin upgrades

Mazda has refined its CX-60 line-up with technical updates said to improve the overall driving experience.
Motoring
6 days ago

What you'll pay for the Mercedes-AMG E 53 Hybrid 4Matic+ Edition 1

Fans of the three-pointed star will be excited to know a limited number of Mercedes-AMG E 53 Hybrid 4Matic+ Edition 1 models have arrived in South ...
Motoring
6 days ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Rare Porsche 911 Speedster fetches R3.3m at Creative Rides auction news
  2. Blue Bird returns to Welsh beach 100 years on from record run news
  3. WATCH | Fujairah highway has musical rumble strips that play Beethoven’s ‘Ode ... news
  4. Gayton McKenzie names potential sponsors for South African F1 Grand Prix Motorsport
  5. Defender Dakar D7X-R leaps closer to final competition spec Motorsport

Latest Videos

"Russia Didn’t Care": Medvedev Mocks Trump’s Ultimatum With Brutal Post | APT
SPOTLIGHT | What’s new at Nu Metro cinemas and a feast of films at Durban ...