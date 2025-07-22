New Models

AC Schnitzer gives BMW M5 a boost

German tuning firm manages to extract more horsepower from the car’s 4.4-litre twin-turbocharged hybrid V8

22 July 2025 - 11:03 By Motoring Staff
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
The aggressive-looking aerodynamic package is said to improve the car's high-speed stability and balance.
The aggressive-looking aerodynamic package is said to improve the car's high-speed stability and balance.
Image: Supplied

AC Schnitzer is offering an exclusive upgrade package to enhance the power, appearance and all-round performance of the latest BMW M5 saloon (G90) and estate (G99) models. 

Starting with the engine, the German tuning firm has managed to extract a few more horses from the car’s 4.4l twin-turbocharged hybrid V8 — 596kW, up from 535kW. This increase is due in part to a fruitier-sounding, freer-flowing AC Schnitzer stainless steel exhaust system, which features four 110mm tailpipes finished in racy “carbon sport”.

The 21-inch AC Schnitzer AC6 lightweight forged wheels sport a bold Y-spoke design.
The 21-inch AC Schnitzer AC6 lightweight forged wheels sport a bold Y-spoke design.
Image: Supplied

A special suspension spring kit lowers the ride height by about 20mm, while a full set of 21-inch AC Schnitzer AC6 lightweight forged wheels (with a Y-spoke design) help slice unsprung mass for sharper handling at the limit.

Available in natural aluminium or gloss black, the wheels are shod with 285/35 tyres at the front and 295/35 at the rear. For those who prefer to keep the standard rims for a more under-the-radar look, AC Schnitzer offers aluminium wheel spacers (7mm per side) to better fill out the arches.

The exterior has also been amped up with an aggressive-looking aerodynamic package that’s said to improve high-speed stability and balance. It consists of a front splitter, front side wings, side skirts, roof spoiler or wing (depending on the model), rear spoiler (saloon only), a three-piece rear diffuser and unique design elements for the front fenders.

The 110mm exhaust tailpipes are finished in racy ‘carbon sport’.
The 110mm exhaust tailpipes are finished in racy ‘carbon sport’.
Image: Supplied

Interior upgrades are more subtle, including aluminium pedals, a matching footrest, a key holder and an aluminium cover for the iDrive controller.

AC Schnitzer says all these components are in development. Availability, delivery dates and pricing will be announced soon.

READ MORE:

New Chery Tiggo 7 lands in SA: pricing and specs

Chery’s updated Tiggo 7 line-up has arrived in Mzansi. One of the marque's most popular models, this midsize SUV benefits from a mildly refreshed ...
Motoring
19 hours ago

More powerful VW Amarok and Golf GTI to make SA debut soon

Volkswagen has confirmed it will use the coming Festival of Motoring at Kyalami on August 29-31 to announce a new engine derivative for its Amarok ...
Motoring
5 days ago

Lamborghini reveals new race-ready Temerario GT3

Developed to compete in GT3 championships around the world, the new Temerario GT3 features a revised aluminium spaceframe chassis that’s lighter and ...
Motoring
1 week ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. REVIEW | Entry-level VW Amarok mixes business with pleasure Reviews
  2. AC Schnitzer gives BMW M5 a boost New Models
  3. New Chery Tiggo 7 lands in SA: pricing and specs New Models
  4. South African Champion chronicles our local and colourful racing history Motoring
  5. Speed Classic Cape Town hillclimb to thrill Mother City in October Motorsport

Latest Videos

What lies behind Israel's latest ground offensive in Deir al-Balah? | DW News
$28 million funding to battle South Australia's toxic algal bloom crisis | 7NEWS