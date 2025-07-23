New Models

SV Bespoke service extends to Range Rover Sport

This allows customers to create a vehicle finished in their own unique style

23 July 2025 - 11:28 By Motoring Staff
The Range Rover Sport Nocturne was revealed at Range Rover House in Mykonos.
Image: Supplied

Range Rover’s SV Bespoke commissioning service is now available for the first time on the Range Rover Sport, giving customers access to an almost limitless range of colours, materials and finishes to create a vehicle that reflects their individual style.

To mark the occasion, the brand has revealed the exclusive Range Rover Sport Nocturne at Range Rover House in Mykonos. A nod to the inky dark skies so characteristic of the Mediterranean, this one-off SUV is finished in Bespoke Indigo Gloss paint with contrasting Narvik Black accents on the mirror caps and roof.

Other standout elements include an exposed carbon fibre bonnet, a satin twill carbon fibre exterior pack and script badging in Black Chrome Metal with Indigo Gloss inserts. A set of 23-inch “Thunderball” alloy wheels are finished in Champagne Gold Satin, while the brake calipers are painted in a stealthy shade of Black Carbon.

The Nocturne interior feature an SV Bespoke split colourway of Ebony and Lunar Windsor leather with Light Cloud contrast stitching.
Image: Supplied

Inside, the Nocturne further sets itself apart with an SV Bespoke split colourway of Ebony and Lunar Windsor leather, featuring Light Cloud contrast stitching. Satin Forged Carbon Fibre trim and black ceramic controls — an SV signature — complete the high-spec interior.

The SV Bespoke commissioning service is offered on both Range Rover Sport SV and Autobiography models. Clients can opt for an in-person or virtual consultation, with access to an extensive catalogue of customisation options.

The Bespoke journey begins via your preferred Range Rover retailer.

