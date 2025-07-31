The CS800DH also receives extensive aerodynamic enhancements, including a 1,580mm-wide carbon-fibre rear wing, larger diffuser, front splitter, side skirts and a double-skinned bonnet — all made from bespoke carbon fibre.
To improve handling and road feel at the limit, the car is fitted with a full set of lightweight Vossen alloy wheels wrapped in sticky Michelin Pilot Sport 4S tyres, as well as lowered and stiffened suspension.
A Borla ATAK quad-tip exhaust with a custom H-pipe adds both aural drama and performance benefits.
Clive Sutton gives Ford Mustang Dark Horse the giddy-up with 587kW
London-based vehicle customisation specialist Clive Sutton has revealed its latest high-performance build: the CS800DH Mustang.
Based on the Ford Mustang Dark Horse, the upgraded model is one of the most powerful and comprehensively enhanced Mustangs available in the UK.
The headline figure is 587kW at 6,700rpm, which is achieved by fitting a Ford Performance 3.0l Whipple supercharger to the Mustang’s 5.0l V8 Coyote engine. This marks a 76% increase in power from the standard car’s 334kW, while torque climbs 61% to 870Nm at 4,750rpm.
Inside the cabin, Clive Sutton installs an MGW short-throw racing shifter and adjustable Recaro sports seats with heating and cooling functionality.
Buyers can personalise the interior of their vehicle with a full reupholstery option. Everything from the seats and door cards to the dash and headliner can be wrapped in a range of leather and Alcantara finishes.
Prices for the CS800DH range from £135,000 (R3.2m) to £165,000 (R3.95m), depending on specification.
Each vehicle includes a comprehensive three-year warranty from both Ford Performance and Clive Sutton covering the base car and all modifications.
