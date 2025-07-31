New Models

Clive Sutton gives Ford Mustang Dark Horse the giddy-up with 587kW

31 July 2025 - 11:47 By Motoring Staff
A Ford Performance 3.0-litre Whipple supercharger increases power output to 587kW.
A Ford Performance 3.0-litre Whipple supercharger increases power output to 587kW.
Image: Supplied

London-based vehicle customisation specialist Clive Sutton has revealed its latest high-performance build: the CS800DH Mustang.

Based on the Ford Mustang Dark Horse, the upgraded model is one of the most powerful and comprehensively enhanced Mustangs available in the UK.

The headline figure is 587kW at 6,700rpm, which is achieved by fitting a Ford Performance 3.0l Whipple supercharger to the Mustang’s 5.0l V8 Coyote engine. This marks a 76% increase in power from the standard car’s 334kW, while torque climbs 61% to 870Nm at 4,750rpm.

A rambunctious Borla ATAK quad-tip exhaust with a custom H-pipe amps up the aural drama.
A rambunctious Borla ATAK quad-tip exhaust with a custom H-pipe amps up the aural drama.
Image: Supplied

The CS800DH also receives extensive aerodynamic enhancements, including a 1,580mm-wide carbon-fibre rear wing, larger diffuser, front splitter, side skirts and a double-skinned bonnet — all made from bespoke carbon fibre.

To improve handling and road feel at the limit, the car is fitted with a full set of lightweight Vossen alloy wheels wrapped in sticky Michelin Pilot Sport 4S tyres, as well as lowered and stiffened suspension.

A Borla ATAK quad-tip exhaust with a custom H-pipe adds both aural drama and performance benefits.

Recaro seats offer both heating and cooling. A plethora of upholstery options are available.
Recaro seats offer both heating and cooling. A plethora of upholstery options are available.
Image: Supplied

Inside the cabin, Clive Sutton installs an MGW short-throw racing shifter and adjustable Recaro sports seats with heating and cooling functionality.

Buyers can personalise the interior of their vehicle with a full reupholstery option. Everything from the seats and door cards to the dash and headliner can be wrapped in a range of leather and Alcantara finishes.

Prices for the CS800DH range from £135,000 (R3.2m) to £165,000 (R3.95m), depending on specification.

Each vehicle includes a comprehensive three-year warranty from both Ford Performance and Clive Sutton covering the base car and all modifications.

