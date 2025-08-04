New Models

BYD Atto 1 could dethrone Dayun Yuehu S5 as SA's cheapest EV

At R50,000 cheaper than it's nearest rival, the Atto is catching attention

04 August 2025 - 11:27 By Motoring Staff
The BYD Atto 1 is roughly the same size as a MINI Cooper.
Image: Supplied

The BYD Atto 1 is tipped to become South Africa’s most affordable electric vehicle (EV) when it launches in September.

Known as the Dolphin Mini or Dolphin Surf in other markets, the Chinese carmaker’s compact electric hatchback is expected to retail for about R350,000 — an enticing proposition for Mzansi motorists looking to make the switch from petrol to battery power.

If launched at this price, the Atto 1 would undercut the country’s current most affordable EV, the R399,900 Dayun Yuehu S5 Standard.

Roughly the same size as a MINI Cooper, the BYD Atto 1 measures 3,990mm in length, 1,720mm in width and 1,590mm in height, with a 2,500mm wheelbase. In overseas markets, it’s offered with either a 30.08kWh or 38.88kWh “Blade” battery pack. Both power a single electric motor mounted to the front axle.

Design of the Atto 1 was overseen by Wolfgang Egger, who formerly served as a head designer for Alfa Romeo, Audi and Lamborghini.
Image: Supplied

The smaller battery offers a driving range of up to 220km, while the larger pack extends this to 322km. The Atto 1 also supports Vehicle-to-Load (V2L) technology, which turns the car into a mobile power bank capable of running appliances and lights — a handy feature in a country prone to load-shedding.

Inside the cabin, standard features include a rotating 10.1-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto integration, voice activation, air conditioning, heated seats, wireless charging, cruise control and a reverse camera. Safety tech includes ABS brakes and electronic stability control.

The downloadable BYD smartphone app allows owners to lock and unlock the vehicle remotely, check battery levels and precondition the cabin temperature. It also provides service reminders, diagnostic alerts and live tracking.

More details regarding final pricing and specification are expected closer to the Atto 1’s official launch, so stay tuned for updates.

