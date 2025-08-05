Beneath the sculpted exterior lies a chassis shared with the M5 Sedan, including a double-wishbone front axle and five-link rear axle with model-specific kinematics and elastokinematics. Standard adaptive M suspension features electronically controlled dampers and rear-wheel steering. According to BMW, the M-specific tuning and individually adjustable dampers enhance handling agility and ride comfort.
Further boosting the model's performance are an active M Differential, additional body stiffening and M Compound brakes housed within staggered M light-alloy wheels (20-inch front, 21-inch rear). M Carbon ceramic brakes are available at extra cost.
Inside, the M5 Touring sports a driver-focused cockpit with M multifunction seats, an M leather steering wheel and M-specific readouts on the BMW Curved Display. A BMW head-up display comes standard. The interior features Merino leather upholstery, a BMW Interaction Bar, four-zone climate control, M-specific lighting with Welcome Animation and a Bowers & Wilkins premium audio system.
BMW M5 Touring officially on sale in South Africa
Image: Supplied
BMW has confirmed its extra-spicy new M5 Touring is available in Mzansi.
The first M5 wagon since the V10-powered E61 bowed out in 2010, the newcomer blends performance with practicality, offering a generous 500l boot that expands to 1,630l when the rear seatbacks are folded flat. Access is via an automatic tailgate for hassle-free loading.
Buyers can also specify an optional trailer coupling which allows for a braked towing capacity of up to 2,000kg.
Image: Supplied
Practicality aside, the M5 Touring delivers ethereal straight-line performance courtesy of the same M Hybrid drive system found in the M5 Sedan. This combines a 430kW/750Nm 4.4l twin-turbocharged V8 petrol engine with a 145kW/450Nm electric motor integrated into the eight-speed M Steptronic transmission. Together they produce a maximum output of 535kW and 1,000Nm of torque.
Power is sent to all four wheels via BMW’s M xDrive all-wheel-drive system, which offers three modes: 4WD, 4WD Sport and 2WD. The result is a 0–100km/h sprint in 3.6 seconds, while the standard M Driver’s Package raises the governed top speed from 250km/h to 305km/h.
Being a plug-in hybrid, the M5 Touring also has a more frugal side, offering up to 70km of electric-only range at speeds of up to 140km/h, thanks to its 18.6kWh lithium-ion battery mounted low in the underbody.
Image: Supplied
Beneath the sculpted exterior lies a chassis shared with the M5 Sedan, including a double-wishbone front axle and five-link rear axle with model-specific kinematics and elastokinematics. Standard adaptive M suspension features electronically controlled dampers and rear-wheel steering. According to BMW, the M-specific tuning and individually adjustable dampers enhance handling agility and ride comfort.
Further boosting the model's performance are an active M Differential, additional body stiffening and M Compound brakes housed within staggered M light-alloy wheels (20-inch front, 21-inch rear). M Carbon ceramic brakes are available at extra cost.
Inside, the M5 Touring sports a driver-focused cockpit with M multifunction seats, an M leather steering wheel and M-specific readouts on the BMW Curved Display. A BMW head-up display comes standard. The interior features Merino leather upholstery, a BMW Interaction Bar, four-zone climate control, M-specific lighting with Welcome Animation and a Bowers & Wilkins premium audio system.
Image: Supplied
The Touring also adds M carbon mirror caps, a panoramic glass roof and rear sunblinds as standard, features not found on the Sedan.
Ten exterior colours are offered, including M5-exclusive Isle of Man Green and Marina Bay Blue, Storm Bay and Frozen Deep Grey from the BMW Individual palette. Six interior upholstery options are available, along with a choice between M Carbon Fibre or BMW Individual Fineline Dark Oak trim.
The recommended retail price for the BMW M5 Touring, including VAT and Motorplan, is R2,795,000.
READ MORE:
Leaked patent diagrams give a glimpse of the new Toyota Hilux
Electric Mercedes GLC to debut new glowing grille in September
BYD Atto 1 could dethrone Dayun Yuehu S5 as SA's cheapest EV
AMG teases new track-focused GT model to take on Porsche 911 GT3 RS
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos