The Mercedes‑Benz chrome grille, the iconic feature with a shiny central star, is ready to evolve.
For more than 100 years the grille has exhibited the prestige and status of the German brand, and it enters a new age through reduction, clean lines and technology debuting on the new electric GLC to be shown on September 7 at the IAA Mobility show in Munich, Germany.
It features a wide and chromed frame, smoked-glass-effect lattice structure and integrated contour lighting. An illuminated version is available as an option, featuring 942 backlit dots and integrated with surrounding contour.
The company said the new iteration with hi-tech pixel graphic is optionally available with animation.
“Our new iconic grille is not only a new front for the GLC, it redefines the face of our brand. It is the perfect fusion of lasting design codes reinterpreted for the future, making our cars instantly recognisable,” said Gorden Wagener, chief design officer at Mercedes‑Benz Group.
The new GLC with EQ technology is also the first Mercedes-Benz model in a completely new family of vehicles featuring MB.OS, the new in-house operating system with high-performance artificial intelligence designed to adapt to diverse needs and lifestyles.
An all-new, seamless MBUX Hyperscreen is another new development in the electric GLC.
Electric Mercedes GLC to debut new glowing grille in September
New model and lit grid will be shown at the IAA Mobility show in Munich
Image: SUPPLIED
