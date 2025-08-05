Leaked patent diagrams give a glimpse of the new Toyota Hilux
A series of patent diagrams detailing the interior of the soon-to-be-released ninth-generation Toyota Hilux have been leaked online.
Appearing on the Instagram account cars_secrets, the technical drawings reveal an updated cabin featuring a new dashboard and a large, freestanding touchscreen infotainment system – probably the same 12.3" unit used in the Land Cruiser Prado. Entry-level and workhorse Hilux models will no doubt make do with smaller screens.
Below the display sit a pair of horizontal centre air vents and a panel for the HVAC controls. Whether these are physical (let’s hope so) or capacitive (let’s hope not) remains to be seen.
Other standout interior details include a chunky new gear lever design with a small rectangular switchgear panel beside it, what appear to be cupholders placed in front of the side air vents and a second enclosed storage area above the cubby hole.
The absence of a mechanical handbrake on the redesigned centre console suggests the fitment of an electronic parking brake. While the instrument cluster is lacking in detail, it’s most likely that higher-spec Hilux models will feature a customisable digital display.
The accompanying exterior design drawings reinforce the idea that the new Hilux is a thoroughly revised version of the eighth-generation model, with the doors and roof skin carried over. However, to freshen things up, Toyota has bolted on a new front end that includes an aggressive new bumper design and a pair of slim headlight clusters. There’s also updated wheel arch cladding and new wraparound taillamps.
Riding on Toyota’s longstanding IMV ladder-frame chassis (if it ain’t broke, don’t fix it, right?), the new Hilux is expected to continue with the proven 2.4l and 2.8l four-cylinder turbodiesel engines – the latter available with 48V mild-hybrid technology. We assume the workhorse models will offer the aged but reliable 2.0l and 2.7l VVTi petrol engines.
The new Toyota Hilux is expected to make its global debut in November 2025 in Thailand.