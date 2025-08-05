Leaked patent diagrams give a glimpse of the new Toyota Hilux

A series of patent diagrams detailing the interior of the soon-to-be-released ninth-generation Toyota Hilux have been leaked online.

Appearing on the Instagram account cars_secrets, the technical drawings reveal an updated cabin featuring a new dashboard and a large, freestanding touchscreen infotainment system – probably the same 12.3" unit used in the Land Cruiser Prado. Entry-level and workhorse Hilux models will no doubt make do with smaller screens.